Haverhill, MA

msonewsports.com

Thursday, 12/22 – Two More Running for Salem Mayor – School Building News for Salem, Lynn, Hamilton-Wenham – Photos

Weather – National Weather Service – Still expecting strong winds to impact southern New England, especially from early Friday morning into Friday night. We also will need to be concerned about widespread minor coastal flooding. with pockets of moderate coastal flooding, around the Friday morning high tide. Today: increasing clouds and temps to the low 40s.
SALEM, MA
WHAV

Podcast: Santa Claus is Coming But Many Children Already Met the Jolly Man Thanks to Haverhill Lions Club

When Christmas Eve rolls around this weekend, many children will find themselves nestled all snug in their beds, satisfied they already saw Santa, but without his sled. The Haverhill Lions Club, for example, recently provided a stop for Santa during its Breakfast with Santa. Haverhill Lions Club Past President Laurie Cantwell, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, and said the event was well attended.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Rotarians Welcome Seven to Roster as Membership Rebounds Following Pandemic Low

Unlike the dark days of the pandemic, Haverhill Rotary is celebrating not only the gradual return of its longtime members, but its growing roster. The Club formally welcomed seven prominent community members during an induction ceremony Thursday afternoon. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan welcomed the new members and veteran Rotarian Joseph Cleary oversaw the ceremony.
HAVERHILL, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

Families of 125 Haverhill Children Benefit from First Responders’ Heroes and Helpers Program

This year’s Heroes and Helpers program, spearheaded by the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments, raised more than $15,000 and served the families of 125 children. Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone praised those who gave and first responders who worked with Haverhill students to make the fourth annual program a success. Unlike other holiday programs, Heroes and Helpers makes it possible for children to give gifts to their needy families.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday

Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
