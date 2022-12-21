Read full article on original website
Thursday, 12/22 – Two More Running for Salem Mayor – School Building News for Salem, Lynn, Hamilton-Wenham – Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Still expecting strong winds to impact southern New England, especially from early Friday morning into Friday night. We also will need to be concerned about widespread minor coastal flooding. with pockets of moderate coastal flooding, around the Friday morning high tide. Today: increasing clouds and temps to the low 40s.
Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini Hosts Free Holiday Open House for the Public Tuesday
Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is keeping with his tradition and inviting residents to a holiday open house tomorrow. The celebration takes place Tuesday, Dec. 20, from noon-1:30 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. Haverhill’s High School Chorus is performing holiday music. Refreshments will be served.
Podcast: Santa Claus is Coming But Many Children Already Met the Jolly Man Thanks to Haverhill Lions Club
When Christmas Eve rolls around this weekend, many children will find themselves nestled all snug in their beds, satisfied they already saw Santa, but without his sled. The Haverhill Lions Club, for example, recently provided a stop for Santa during its Breakfast with Santa. Haverhill Lions Club Past President Laurie Cantwell, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, and said the event was well attended.
West Newbury, Haverhill and Groveland Students to Perform at New England Conservatory of Music
Four Pentucket Regional High School students were recently accepted into the 2023 Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern Senior District Music Festival taking place Jan. 7 at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music. Senior Bella Higgins of West Newbury, percussion, and juniors Lily Friend of West Newbury, horn, Chaney...
Haverhill’s Ghosts of Urban Renewal to Make Their Presence Known at City Council Meeting Tonight
As the Haverhill City Council will discover tonight, the ghosts of urban renewal have a way of haunting developments that replace much of what was lost during extensive demolition during the 1960s and 1970s. During construction of Pentucket Medical’s new building during the early 1980s, for example, the foundation of...
Northern Essex, Methuen and Lawrence Schools Share in State Investment in Adult Education
Northern Essex Community College, Methuen and Lawrence public schools and others are sharing in state grants to pay for 5,000 adult basic education classroom seats and more than 16,000 spots for adult English learners. During the first of five years of payments, approximately $48.2 million will be awarded in competitive...
Lowell Gives Christmas Back To Family Who Lost Everything In Cat-Related Fire
Even Christmas presents were not safe from a blaze that likely started when a Lowell family cat knocked over a Christmas tree, sending the tree into the fireplace and the home up in flames.Desirea Jackman was at their home in Lowell with 3-year-old daughter Nevia when the fire broke out on Wednesda…
Langley-Adams Library Tonight: ‘The Fascinating Stories Behind Favorite Christmas Traditions’
Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library is hosting an in-person and virtual event based on author Brian Earl’s book, “Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions.”. The talk takes place Monday, Dec. 19, from 7-8 p.m., at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Earl’s presentation...
Haverhill Rotarians Welcome Seven to Roster as Membership Rebounds Following Pandemic Low
Unlike the dark days of the pandemic, Haverhill Rotary is celebrating not only the gradual return of its longtime members, but its growing roster. The Club formally welcomed seven prominent community members during an induction ceremony Thursday afternoon. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan welcomed the new members and veteran Rotarian Joseph Cleary oversaw the ceremony.
WMUR.com
New Manchester housing facility to offer additional beds for homeless people
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new facility in Manchester is offering a place to live for people in need of housing as the city is working to address a growing homeless population. Manchester just opened a new housing unit to help people in need of a home. “They're actually SROs,...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Haverhill Council on Aging Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 16
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is having its annual holiday celebration Friday. The party takes place Friday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Tickets cost $15. There will be tables of six. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
Everett Blood Drive Honoring 'Bouncy' 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died Of Cancer
Six years after her death, a Peabody child is still inspiring others to help children like her who battle childhood cancer and other conditions.Everett Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive benefitting Boston Children's Hospital in memory of Ella O'Donnell, who died at 10 years old after ba…
Parents, students take issue with handling of violence at Medford High School
Students walked out of class on Wednesday to protest what they described as an unsafe learning environment. Tensions flared at a meeting of the Medford School Committee Monday night, just hours after a Medford High School student was stabbed during a fight, sending the school into lockdown. The meeting grew...
Poet Comeau Offers a ‘Pandemic Confession’ About Changing Personalities Post-COVID-19
Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau continues to chronicle the surprise impacts and aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic. He tells WHAV his latest, “Pandemic Confession,” suggests “Now is a good time, while the pandemic is trailing off, for many of us to look inward to discover who we have become, and also to plan for our future.”
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
Families of 125 Haverhill Children Benefit from First Responders’ Heroes and Helpers Program
This year’s Heroes and Helpers program, spearheaded by the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments, raised more than $15,000 and served the families of 125 children. Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone praised those who gave and first responders who worked with Haverhill students to make the fourth annual program a success. Unlike other holiday programs, Heroes and Helpers makes it possible for children to give gifts to their needy families.
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
