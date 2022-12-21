When Christmas Eve rolls around this weekend, many children will find themselves nestled all snug in their beds, satisfied they already saw Santa, but without his sled. The Haverhill Lions Club, for example, recently provided a stop for Santa during its Breakfast with Santa. Haverhill Lions Club Past President Laurie Cantwell, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, and said the event was well attended.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO