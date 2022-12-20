Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
5 Truly Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
Harris’ widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders.
Bengals’ Eli Apple Bashes Patriots’ Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play’
The Cincinnati defender called out the New England quarterback after the game.
Marconews.com
Julian Edelman on Patriots' loss to Raiders: 'Why can't (Mac Jones) make the tackle?'
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not mince words when talking about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' emotions through the past couple of games. Jones has been getting more animated on the field, which is something Patriots legends and fans have noticed alike. The quarterback has endured his fair share of criticism over the last week, as the Patriots limp to the finish line of the 2022 regular season.
Marconews.com
Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 debut against 49ers
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed defensive end Chase Young will make his season debut Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked if Young would play Sunday, Rivera had the following to say:. "Yes," he answered. Rivera did go into more detail about Young, mentioning how he had...
Marconews.com
Did Jalen Hurts' injury result from Eagles running him at a record pace? Here's the answer
PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles' plan was working great until Jalen Hurts got hurt. Then the questions about Hurts possibly running too much came almost as soon as Bears defensive lineman Trevis Gipson tackled Hurts, with Hurts' right shoulder landing on the frozen Soldier Field ground. Hurts was diagnosed with...
Marconews.com
Chiefs players give coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got a special Christmas gift from the team following their Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. During their postgame locker room celebration, Patrick Mahomes tells Reid that he took a poll and got him a Christmas gift. Travis Kelce delivers the wrapped gift to Reid, but what could it possibly be?
Marconews.com
Gifting Trevor Lawrence to Jaguars may haunt Jets for a long time
After a methodical, efficient 19-3 victory Thursday night over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed up for his postgame press conference in a Christmas sweater. It was given to Lawrence by Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun, part of a holiday collection from his “Team Ugly Gang”...
Marconews.com
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) visit AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Eagles vs. Cowboys, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After jumping out to a 17-point lead in Jacksonville on Sunday,...
Marconews.com
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7) on Saturday in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans were...
Marconews.com
'We've got the talent, baby': Dolphins' postseason hopes hinge on accountability
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill played deep into the postseason each of the last four years with his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. And Hill has all the confidence his new team can make the playoffs this season. The Dolphins (8-6) will host...
Marconews.com
Saints LG Andrus Peat carted off with ankle injury, out vs. Browns
Things went from bad to worse for the New Orleans Saints offense early in Saturday's game with the Cleveland Browns. They were already missing starting right guard Cesar Ruiz, who is done for the season with a Lisfranc foot injury. But then starting left guard Andrus Peat left the game on a trainer's cart with an ankle injury. The Saints announced that he was out of the game.
Marconews.com
Justin Layne does not report to Panthers after being claimed on Wednesday
Well, it looks like Justin Layne won't be joining the Carolina Panthers for Christmas. As announced by the organization on Friday morning, the 24-year-old cornerback has not reported to the team ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Layne was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.
Marconews.com
'Live in the moment': Leonard Williams, NY Giants' defense embracing NFL playoff push
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There are three regular season games left in Leonard Williams' eighth NFL season, a career that's essentially been split down the middle with the New York Giants and previously the New York Jets. He has never made the playoffs, and this is the closest he...
Comments / 0