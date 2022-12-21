Read full article on original website
12/24: Dan's Christmas Eve Forecast
At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. Traffic conditions still poor in most of northwest Ohio.
Postal Workers Santas
60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is upon us.
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency.
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant
The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday.
Taco Bell Deputy
Groups against death penalty optimistic in pursuit of full ban in Ohio. Groups pursuing a full ban death penalty ban in Ohio are optimistic heading into a new year with a new state legislature. Wood County Sheriff discusses snow emergency level procedure, warming shelters.
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT: Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow.
Local Doctors Warn Cold-Related Health Risks
Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of warming centers.
'Stay home': Ohio officials urge caution, preparation as winter storm nears
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging residents to stay home as a dangerous winter storm making its way toward the area. DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones to talk preparations ahead of the storm.
Everything you need to know for Friday’s winter storm
TOLEDO, OH- The 13abc First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night through Christmas Eve, with a rain snow mix and 40+ mph wind gusts. Area agencies are preparing for the winter storm that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.
How Ohio emergency and roads officials are preparing for winter storm
Ahead of the winter storm, expected to bring dangerously low temperatures and a flash freeze to Northeast Ohio starting early Friday, state officials were at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to talk about preparation.
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a "phase 2" Friday morning, meaning officers won't respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
Winter weather updates: Wind chill warning remains
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
FirstEnergy prepares for holiday winter storm
FirstEnergy, headquartered in northeast Ohio, said its crews are on standby and ready for a winter storm that's predicted to hit Ohio tonight. Company spokesperson, Lauren Siburkis, provided an update to Spectrum News on Thursday morning. "We have a team of in-house meteorologists who have been monitoring this incoming winter storm."
Blizzard: Snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio
As we head into the first big storm of winter here in Northeast Ohio, it’s important to know what each Snow Emergency Level means to keep you and your family safe.
Feel Good Friday: Welcome to the Alamo Bowl
Bitter winter can be dangerous for pets too
Ohio families are preparing for the extreme winter blast that's headed our way. Not only can these conditions be dangerous for people, they are often deadly for pets. Our Mindy Drayer talks with Sharon Harvey, the President/CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League to share the realities of how harsh winter weather can be and offer a plea to anyone who sees a companion animal left out in the cold.
Toledo Humane Society leaders say all pets need to be inside the next few days
Groups against death penalty optimistic in pursuit of full ban in Ohio. Groups pursuing a full ban death penalty ban in Ohio are optimistic heading into a new year with a new state legislature. Wood County Sheriff discusses snow emergency level procedure, warming shelters.
An update on Ohio's roads from ODOT: Dec. 23, 5:15 p.m.
Kelsie Hoagland with ODOT gives a live update on the status of the roads. Now that the snow is mostly over, the main concerns are the cold, wind and ice.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 22, 2022
The winter storm everyone has been talking about finally arrives over the course of the next 24 hours. Clouds dominate today and moisture starts to lift up from the south. That triggers scattered lights showers, drizzle and a few wet snowflakes through the day. Moisture totals are not impressive, only a few hundredths to a tenth or two over about 60% of Ohio. Winds start to ramp up later this afternoon and evening. Cold air starts to blast in between 9pm and 3am tomorrow morning. Rain changes to snow, and the snow showers continue through tomorrow early afternoon. On top of the snow, we see winds still very strong, with sustained winds at 20-40 mph and gusts to 55. This will create blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibilities. That phenomenon happens regardless of whether we get lots of snow or just a bit. Snow totals are still in a range from 2-3 inches farther south, to 8 or 9 north. So, clearly the system has backed off the potential that was out there earlier this week. Most of that is due to the fact that the low has strengthened and is moving faster. That means we have less time under the wind and cold fueled, snow, and the front moves through faster. Now, the winds behind remain strong, so blowing and drifting continues through a good chunk of Saturday. In addition, those strong winds can create significant lake effect snow. However, the west winds mean that the lake effect will be limited in scope to mostly NE Ohio, and just a bit near the rest of the lake shore. If the winds get even a hint of a northerly vector, that shifts the lake effect farther south. Anywhere that gets lake effect can easily double snow totals from Tonight through tomorrow midday by the time we get to Sunday morning.
