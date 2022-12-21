Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Gallery: Yvonne DeKay Christmas show
The Yvonne DeKay School of Dance holiday show, “The Magic of Christmas,” took place at Ironton High School on Dec. 17. Featuring dancers ranging in age from preschool to high school, studio owner Yvonne Sinnott said she was especially pleased with this year’s show and considers it one of the best performed she’s seen at her school.
Ironton Tribune
Making the holiday brighter (WITH GALLERY)
SOUTH POINT — For one Monday afternoon, the South Point Community Center was one of the most joyous places on earth. Thanks to the South Point Christmas Project, 20 children — 10 from Burlington and 10 from South Point elementary schools, were thrilled as Santa arrived at the building and gave them items from their holiday wish lists.
Ironton Tribune
Spreading Christmas cheer
Tribune columnist Dr. MJ Wixsom, owner of the Guardian Animal Medical Center, reads Christmas stories on Dec. 17 as part of Greenup, Kentucky’s Christmas on the Square event.
Ironton Tribune
Britton Barlow
Britton Brinkley “Bink” Barlow, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the care of Community Hospice House of Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Ironton to the late Julia (Freeman) and Brinkley Howell Barlow. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and served four years...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen team gives back to the community
The Rock Hill Redwomen didn’t play a game Wednesday night but they may have had their biggest assist of the season. The Redwomen basketball team visited the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley retirement home in Ironton bringing Christmas gifts and visiting with the senior citizens. “We wanted to give...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton’s Perkins signs to play for Bearcats
Fortunately for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ty Perkins has a good memory. The Ironton Fighting Tigers All-Ohio wide receiver originally committed to the Bearcats when Luke Fickell was the head coach. But Fickell was hired as the new Wisconsin head coach and Perkins was somewhat feeling in limbo until he met with the new UC head coach Scott Satterfield who had been the coach at Louisville.
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
Ironton Tribune
Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest
Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
Ironton Tribune
Honoring the fallen
Saturday was cold, overcast and windy, but it didn’t stop nearly 200 people from coming to Woodlawn Cemetery in Ironton to put wreaths with red ribbons on the graves of over 1,000 veterans in the Soldiers Plot and the Civil War section as part of the 10th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall adds 8 recruits to football program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program welcomed several new members of its family during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. Fresh off a 9-4 season and victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that ended the year with a five-game winning streak, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the additions of the eight players announced fills several needs due to graduation losses while building a baseline for the rest of the class as well.
Ironton Tribune
Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise
The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
Ironton Tribune
Special delivery: Santa letters sent to North Pole after winds destroy mail box
On Friday, The Ironton Tribune found a batch of mail unlike what we normally receive… several letters from kids addressed to Santa Claus. It turns out at around 5 a.m., Ironton Police Department Sgt. Brandon Blankenship was on patrol and noticed that the Santa mail box by the Rotary Fountain had been destroyed by high winds and the letters addressed to Santa Claus were scattered around.
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
thelevisalazer.com
UGLIEST HOUSE IN LOUISA? AMERICA? TV SHOW COMES TO TOWN AGAIN
In the aftermath of the Noah Thompson blast to stardom on TV’s American Idol, this small city has drawn attention from another national TV show. Our friend Greg Fluty messaged about a “good story” for Christmastime but it somehow went to the junk mail and we just found it yesterday.
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Lucasville bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
