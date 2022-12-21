Read full article on original website
A holiday breakroom dilemma: Healthcare workers weigh in on limits to free treats
How many free treats is it socially acceptable to nab in the breakroom? Given the chance to voice their opinions on this topic, healthcare workers had a lot to say. In a humorous study published in the Christmas issue of The BMJ, investigators surveyed 1,874 British healthcare workers and academics over a four-week period.
CMS should be careful in what it asks for
Those in the nursing home sector are worried a potential staffing mandate imposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services could be the ruination of a reeling sector. However, there is an argument to be made that such a move by CMS would be its own ruination. Let me explain.
Nursing homes find visitor COVID-19 testing back in play
Health officials in at least one major US city are once again asking nursing home visitors to undertake COVID-19 testing before entering, as community transmission there has ticked dangerously high this month. Los Angeles County reinstated a visitor testing program earlier this month, as a particularly virulent wave spiked case...
New nursing home search tool has familiar faults, providers say
A new search tool to help individuals find information when choosing a long-term care facility fails for the same reason as most of its predecessors have, a top nursing home association executive said. Elder Care IQ attempts to create efficient searches for long-term care locations by using data hosted by...
Study confirms effectiveness of bivalent COVID booster; AHCA helps spread word
Nursing homes have been doing an impressive job in making sure residents are up-to-date with COVID-19 shots and protected from serious illness this winter, federal data show. And for those who want to encourage more residents and staff to get the bivalent booster vaccine, there are new data and support materials to be shared.
Are you nostalgic at Christmas? Section G elimination may be the right gift for you
I love Christmas! Ever since I was a child, I have resonated with the sentiment in the movie, “A Christmas Story,” where the narrator, articulating Ralphie’s thoughts states, “Oh, but no matter. Christmas was on its way. Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, around which the entire kid year revolved.”
They said it best in 2022 — long-term care’s most popular blogs, podcasts
There was history-making news in long-term care in 2022, and McKnight’s Long-Term Care News was there to report it every step of the way. Just as importantly, McKnight’s most popular blogs also were around to deliver keen insight and make sense of things as only they could. Whether...
