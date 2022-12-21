Read full article on original website
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
DAMASCUS, Oregon (AP) — At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music. They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first U.S. state to offer controlled use of the psychedelic mushroom to the public.
7 veterans teaching in Florida through military service certification ‘pathway’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Since June, a teaching initiative aimed at putting military veterans into classrooms has had hundreds of applications. Despite that, only seven veterans have entered Florida schools from the program. Following a new program approved by the legislature and supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida veterans...
