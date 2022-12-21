ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators football ends Early Signing Day with top-15 recruiting class

The Florida Gators end early signing day with the 12th-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Gators signed all 20 of their commits Wednesday, including 18 four-star recruits and two three-stars. Florida’s recruiting improved under UF head coach Billy Napier. His 12th best ranking for this year’s class is an improvement over Florida’s No. 17 ranking in 2022, his first season with the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida fails to keep up with Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational

Senior guard KK Deans’ season-high 28 points and junior center Ra Shaya Kyle’s fifth career double-double weren’t enough for Florida to leave the Queen City with a victory. Florida lost, 95-79, in the final game of the Jumpman Invitational Wednesday night against the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners....
GAINESVILLE, FL
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
NORMAN, OK
Independent Florida Alligator

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz commits to Florida

Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’s transferring to Florida in an Instagram post Wednesday night. The Mission, Kansas, product started the last three seasons in Madison, Wisconsin. Mertz started this past season for a struggling Wisconsin team that finished 6-6 and fired head coach Paul Chryst. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK

