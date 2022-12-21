Read full article on original website
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
Oklahoma's Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables' Defense
Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti all have varying skillsets that will help fill out the linebacker room as the trio develops at Oklahoma.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators football ends Early Signing Day with top-15 recruiting class
The Florida Gators end early signing day with the 12th-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Gators signed all 20 of their commits Wednesday, including 18 four-star recruits and two three-stars. Florida’s recruiting improved under UF head coach Billy Napier. His 12th best ranking for this year’s class is an improvement over Florida’s No. 17 ranking in 2022, his first season with the Gators.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida fails to keep up with Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational
Senior guard KK Deans’ season-high 28 points and junior center Ra Shaya Kyle’s fifth career double-double weren’t enough for Florida to leave the Queen City with a victory. Florida lost, 95-79, in the final game of the Jumpman Invitational Wednesday night against the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners....
Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech
The Sooners add to their defensive backfield on Thursday through the transfer portal within the conference.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
Oklahoma Misses Out On 4-Star Edge Rusher to Texas
2023 4-star EDGE Tausili Akana announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.
In Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Landed a 'Foundational' Quarterback
The Sooners' newest QB is the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class and can "really spin the football," has "first class" leadership, elite toughness and "can own a room."
Oklahoma Loses Out on Elite High School Teammate of Jackson Arnold
The Sooners were unable to flip star safety Peyton Bowen, as the standout safety picked the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver
The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Edge Adepoju Adebawore
Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.
Independent Florida Alligator
Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz commits to Florida
Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’s transferring to Florida in an Instagram post Wednesday night. The Mission, Kansas, product started the last three seasons in Madison, Wisconsin. Mertz started this past season for a struggling Wisconsin team that finished 6-6 and fired head coach Paul Chryst. The...
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma teacher directing faith based film she wrote about her dad’s life who is a Vietnam vet
RIPLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma teacher Robin Maxwell usually teaches students in a classroom in Noble, Okla. Maxwell is currently on Winter break and finds herself on a film set during her school break directing a movie she wrote. Today, the crew was scheduled to shoot exterior scenes. However, the...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
