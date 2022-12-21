ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Lucasville bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Scioto Co. man indicted following October standoff with law enforcement

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A West Portsmouth man was indicted this week and charged with several serious felonies. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Mark Hall faces 3 counts of aggravated menacing, kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, 2 counts of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, and using weapons while intoxicated.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SWAT teams descend on Pike Co. home as gunshots ring out

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a law enforcement situation that unfolded overnight on Long Fork Road in Pike County. Reports indicate that police began surveillance of the property around 1 a.m. on Thursday with law enforcement personnel staged at the fairgrounds and a local church.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

More than 1k grams of meth seized in Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Lawrence Co. shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ashland Kentucky has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on December 18 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Evans since the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

UPDATE: Son charged with killing father

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
MILTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wymt.com

Police looking for missing Elliott County man

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help finding a missing man. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Shawn “Willie” Kilgore. Police said he was last seen at his home on Tuesday. Kilgore is 6 feet tall with sandy blonde hair. If you...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police. Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street. In a post on social media, Milton...
MILTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

One charged in Williamson shooting

WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Outsider.com

Ohio Man Facing Federal Charges for Starting 20+ Forest Fires To Keep Firefighters Busy

When police arrested an Ohio man for setting over 20 forest fires, they didn’t expect the culprit to be a volunteer fire department administrator. James Bartels, 50, faces a slew of federal charges after he allegedly started more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest. The strangest part was Bartels’ motive, which he claimed was to “give the boys something to do” and “to distract himself from depression.”
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Truck driver killed in Jackson County crash

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A truck driver was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 77 in Jackson County. The rollover crash happened at approximately 7 o’clock in the southbound lanes just before the Ripley exit. The truck was hauling concrete. Investigators said the driver lost control of...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy