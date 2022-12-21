Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Making the holiday brighter (WITH GALLERY)
SOUTH POINT — For one Monday afternoon, the South Point Community Center was one of the most joyous places on earth. Thanks to the South Point Christmas Project, 20 children — 10 from Burlington and 10 from South Point elementary schools, were thrilled as Santa arrived at the building and gave them items from their holiday wish lists.
Ironton Tribune
Fairland rides big 3rd quarter to win over Lucas
MT. VERNON — The Fairland Dragons proved one good quarter can make a big difference. Leading by just one point at halftime, the Dragons used a big third quarter to open up a comfortable lead as they went on to beat the Lucas Cubs 52-45 on Thursday in the Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament.
