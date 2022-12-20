ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Tigers take on another fixer-upper, claiming LHP Logue off waivers

Detroit — If you can’t beat him, claim him off waivers. That’s what the Tigers have done, claiming left-handed starting pitcher Zach Logue off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Logue’s two best starts last season, his rookie season, were against the Tigers. He pitched seven...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Running game, defensive line fail against Panthers

Charlotte, N.C. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers. This wasn't a loss that can be pinned on the quarterback. Jared Goff didn't exactly throw the team on his back, but given the lack of a ground game and subpar protection, the Detroit signal-caller performed well in the chilly conditions, completing 25-of-42 for 355 yards, three touchdowns and another game with zero interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, gaining 15 yards on three carries.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

The Lions have turned their season around, winning six of their last seven games to go from 1-6 to 7-7. Their playoff hopes are very much alive and well. This week they take on a Panthers team that still has playoff aspirations of its own, even at 5-9 on the year. Carolina is still just a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. That's how bad that division is.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Panthers run all over Lions in 37-23 loss

The Lions had a chance to control their own playoff destiny and royally blew it in this 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The defense couldn’t tackle a soul. The Panthers ran for a franchise record 321 yards and had almost 600 yards of total offense. It was an embarrassing performance for a team that had done its best to avoid them as of late.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy