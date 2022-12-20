Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tigers take on another fixer-upper, claiming LHP Logue off waivers
Detroit — If you can’t beat him, claim him off waivers. That’s what the Tigers have done, claiming left-handed starting pitcher Zach Logue off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Logue’s two best starts last season, his rookie season, were against the Tigers. He pitched seven...
Detroit News
Henning: Javier Baez's opt-out freedom — might it tempt him ahead of 2024?
In nine months and a few days, the Tigers no longer will be paying Miguel Cabrera. His contract will be up, and at age 40, he presumably will have retired, barring some form of improbable — maybe impossible — 2023 renaissance. That will leave the Tigers wearing a...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Running game, defensive line fail against Panthers
Charlotte, N.C. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers. This wasn't a loss that can be pinned on the quarterback. Jared Goff didn't exactly throw the team on his back, but given the lack of a ground game and subpar protection, the Detroit signal-caller performed well in the chilly conditions, completing 25-of-42 for 355 yards, three touchdowns and another game with zero interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, gaining 15 yards on three carries.
Detroit News
In midst of Lions turnaround, unsung hero Josh Woods remains important piece
Allen Park — Football has long been compared to a brutal, live-action game of chess. Two sides use the accumulation of many pieces to out-strategize the other, flipping between offense and defense, before the game is ultimately decided by a combination of attrition and smarts. In any given game...
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
The Lions have turned their season around, winning six of their last seven games to go from 1-6 to 7-7. Their playoff hopes are very much alive and well. This week they take on a Panthers team that still has playoff aspirations of its own, even at 5-9 on the year. Carolina is still just a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. That's how bad that division is.
Detroit News
Recap: Panthers run all over Lions in 37-23 loss
The Lions had a chance to control their own playoff destiny and royally blew it in this 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The defense couldn’t tackle a soul. The Panthers ran for a franchise record 321 yards and had almost 600 yards of total offense. It was an embarrassing performance for a team that had done its best to avoid them as of late.
Detroit News
Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
