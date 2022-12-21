Teen girl pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader

A teenage girl pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader last school year, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The 15-year-old girl, who was not named because of her age, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of Kayla Green during a large brawl after a parade in Mount Vernon in April, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said.

The teen knifed Green , a Mount Vernon High School sophomore, in the stomach, prosecutors said. Green was pronounced dead after she was rushed to the hospital.

Lohud.com reported that Green was the captain of her school’s Junior Varsity cheerleading team, while the defendant was part of an independent cheer club that Green used to be on.

Cell phone footage of the incident showed a girl flashing a knife and swinging it openly in a mob of multiple young women fighting near the end of the parade. Another girl was stabbed and wounded during the ugly melee.

Kayla Green was the captain of her school’s Junior Varsity cheerleading team. Instagram/#kaylabreonnagreen

The parade was to recognize the boys basketball team at Mount Vernon High, which went undefeated that school year and won a state championship. The city is known for its basketball dominance with 12 state titles to boast.

“Today, the defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now faces consequences for this tragic and devastating incident,” Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement.

The fatal incident occurred after a parade in Mount Vernon to celebrate the high school boys basketball team. Citizen

“We hope the families of all impacted by this senseless violence can begin the journey to healing. My Office will continue to support them in any way that we can.”

Prosecutors said the charges connected to the stabbing of the other teenager were dismissed during the Tuesday plea due to the defendant’s age and in accordance with New York state law.

The girl’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.