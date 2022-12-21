ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KELOLAND TV

SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

National Guard to remove snow on reservations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold

NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. “It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

I-90 closure extended into Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem declares winter storm emergency

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has declared an emergency for the winter storms that are impacting the state of South Dakota. Noem has also activated the South Dakota National Guard. “My administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1 new death reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 624 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota in the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one new death to 3,116. The new death was a 70-79 man.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gill stepping down as SD social services secretary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her departure is set for January 8. It means Governor Kristi Noem now has three cabinet spots to fill this...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised across all of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Regents want campus events policy for minors

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has directed the central office to review all upcoming campus events held at state universities involving minors at those events and develop a policy regarding minors at campus events that will be reviewed at the next regents meeting. The...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash near Parkston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in...
PARKSTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at road conditions in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

