Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
KELOLAND TV
National Guard to remove snow on reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
KELOLAND TV
Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold
NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. “It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Noem declares winter storm emergency
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has declared an emergency for the winter storms that are impacting the state of South Dakota. Noem has also activated the South Dakota National Guard. “My administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 624 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota in the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one new death to 3,116. The new death was a 70-79 man.
KELOLAND TV
Rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
TODD COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s winter storm left many South Dakotans stranded — at home, in truck stops, on highways. One Todd County rancher found himself stranded in a pasture for more than a day. Rodney Paulson, a rancher in his 70s, went out to...
KELOLAND TV
Gill stepping down as SD social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her departure is set for January 8. It means Governor Kristi Noem now has three cabinet spots to fill this...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Regents want campus events policy for minors
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has directed the central office to review all upcoming campus events held at state universities involving minors at those events and develop a policy regarding minors at campus events that will be reviewed at the next regents meeting. The...
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
KELOLAND TV
3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash near Parkston
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in...
KELOLAND TV
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
KELOLAND TV
Warmer Weather in Sight: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 23
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerous wind chills across KELOLAND. This afternoon we have wind chills in the minus 30 to 40 range. These will get worse overnight but with the air temperatures above zero by Christmas Day these wind chills will greatly improve too.
KELOLAND TV
Dangerously Cold and Windy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 21
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is starting to get very cold in the western portions. These temperatures will move to the east throughout the night and into the day tomorrow. Wind chill values are in the minus 30s and 40s this afternoon. Winds are picking up out...
Comments / 0