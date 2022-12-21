Read full article on original website
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cleveland
Cleveland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cleveland.
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Search for missing twin boy expands to 5 more states as he's believed to be in danger, Northeast Ohio braces for winter storm, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Columbus police have expanded their search for 5-month-old Kason Thomas to include five more states, after the running car that...
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Friday, December 23, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $510 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
'Just a Dad from Akron'
On a chilly 26° day, hundreds of people gathered outside the "Just a Dad from Akron" store in the Kenmore neighborhood, as part of their third annual Christmas Giveaway.
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Mike Polk Jr.'s official holiday survey for kids
CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a kid - or maybe just a kid at heart. So it's only fitting that we sent our very own Mike Polk Jr. to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Wild Winter Lights to hear from kids themselves about all they know and love about the holiday season. And from trivia to favorite songs and even a special appearance from The Grinch, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around.
Winter Blitz happening now at Hall of Fame Village in Canton!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Hall of Fame Village's, Anne Graffice about Winter Blitz festivities in Canton! (Sponsored by: Hall of Fame Village)
LIST: Warming centers available in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND — As Northeast Ohio faces a winter storm and a massive cold front, many cities are opening up warming shelters. 3News has compiled a list of warming centers by county in Northeast Ohio. We will continue to add to this list as we learn of more shelters. LIST:...
Cleveland Heights butcher gets holiday sales boost. Have consumers turned a corner?
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brisket, tenderloin, and especially prepared foods are flying out the door this holiday season at Mister Brisket in Cleveland Heights. “Crazy,” said owner Hank Kornblut. “Whatever’s going on, people still have money and they still want to spend money.”. Mister Brisket has...
City of Cleveland issues snow parking ban beginning Thursday night until Saturday: See the full list of affected streets
CLEVELAND — With a severe winter storm on its way, the city of Cleveland has announced an emergency snow parking ban going into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and lasting until at least Saturday at noon. According to Safety Director Karrie D. Howard's order, all "stopping, standing and parking...
Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023
In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
'Just a wild story': Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home to Parma family
PARMA, Ohio — This story starts nearly 23 years ago, when the Mural family from Parma was on vacation in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and buried a message in a bottle. "I think it was our first day on the beach," Zenon Mural remembers. "We have all this pent-up energy, so we found a shovel at the beach house and said, 'Why don't we dig a hole?'"
How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps
AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Interstate Love Song'
One of Generation X’s most gifted front men/vocalists lived in Ohio for a good chunk of his youth. Scott Weiland lived in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, and went to high school at Kenston High School. If you’re a music fan, you know that Weiland was the lead vocalist for Stone...
3 Great Pizza Places In Akron
You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:
