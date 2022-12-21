ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
Mike Polk Jr.'s official holiday survey for kids

CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a kid - or maybe just a kid at heart. So it's only fitting that we sent our very own Mike Polk Jr. to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Wild Winter Lights to hear from kids themselves about all they know and love about the holiday season. And from trivia to favorite songs and even a special appearance from The Grinch, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around.
Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023

In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps

AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
3 Great Pizza Places In Akron

You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:
