Georgia State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
SAN DIEGO, CA
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports

Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate

With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.

