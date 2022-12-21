ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

JT Daniels makes transfer decision

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEASZ_0jpfYiNe00

The well-traveled J.T. Daniels has chosen his next college football destination.

Daniels will play for the Rice Owls in 2023. The former West Virginia quarterback will play for his fourth different college football team when he suits up for Rice. Daniels previously spent time with the USC Trojans and the Georgia Bulldogs , with whom he won the CFP Championship earlier this year.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted the news of his transfer . Thamel tweeted , “JT Daniels has committed to transfer to Rice, marking the fourth college stop in his career.” He is also the highest-ranked player to play for Rice, according to Thamel and ESPN Stats & Info.

As Jack Crosby of CBS Sports pointed out, this isn’t the craziest college football transfer news or rumor out there! Crosby tweeted , “If you think JT Daniels going to Rice is something, you should see the Crystal Ball for DJ Uiagalelei.” Hawaii!

Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported on the move and called it a “big pickup” for Rice.

Are big things happening at Rice? Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic alerted everyone of a key point. He tweeted, “Rice is about to close on its highest-ranked class in the recruiting rankings era. And now the Owls are adding JT Daniels at QB via transfer. Things looking up on South Main.”

And Stewart Mandel of The Athletic called JT’s transfer a “big get” for Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren.

And finally, Thor Nystrom of FantasyPros pretty much hit the nail on the head :

[ Pete Thamel ]

The post JT Daniels makes transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 21

Real Life
3d ago

Only one transfer portal, and then you sit out a year if you want to transfer again.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State

North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
MADISON, WI
The Comeback

Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move

After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday

The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
CHARLESTON, IL
Yardbarker

One school ran away with the best National Signing Day

Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

The Comeback

41K+
Followers
947
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy