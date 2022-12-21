JT Daniels makes transfer decision

The well-traveled J.T. Daniels has chosen his next college football destination.

Daniels will play for the Rice Owls in 2023. The former West Virginia quarterback will play for his fourth different college football team when he suits up for Rice. Daniels previously spent time with the USC Trojans and the Georgia Bulldogs , with whom he won the CFP Championship earlier this year.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted the news of his transfer . Thamel tweeted , “JT Daniels has committed to transfer to Rice, marking the fourth college stop in his career.” He is also the highest-ranked player to play for Rice, according to Thamel and ESPN Stats & Info.

As Jack Crosby of CBS Sports pointed out, this isn’t the craziest college football transfer news or rumor out there! Crosby tweeted , “If you think JT Daniels going to Rice is something, you should see the Crystal Ball for DJ Uiagalelei.” Hawaii!

Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported on the move and called it a “big pickup” for Rice.

Are big things happening at Rice? Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic alerted everyone of a key point. He tweeted, “Rice is about to close on its highest-ranked class in the recruiting rankings era. And now the Owls are adding JT Daniels at QB via transfer. Things looking up on South Main.”

And Stewart Mandel of The Athletic called JT’s transfer a “big get” for Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren.

And finally, Thor Nystrom of FantasyPros pretty much hit the nail on the head :

