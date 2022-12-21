Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, December 20th

Scores

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 56, Shenandoah 44

Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68

St. Albert 52, Kuemper Catholic 29

Harlan 47, Clarinda 34

Denison-Schleswig 65, Red Oak 31

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 63, Mount Ayr 47

Raccoon River Conference

Carlisle 57, Boone 39

Carroll 50, Bondurant-Farrar 49

Ballard 56, Gilbert 35

North Polk 61, Winterset 41

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31

Ar-We-Va 55, West Harrison 42

Exira-EHK 71, Boyer Valley 31

Woodbine 71, Glidden-Ralston 46

West Central Activities Conference

ACGC 45, West Central Valley 21

Ogden 35, Madrid 30

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 55, Audubon 25

Treynor 73, Riverside 21

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 22

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 36

Non-Conference

East Mills 69, Bedford 29

Chariton 57, Central Decatur 48

Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Van Meter 39

Stats

ACGC

Kelsey Carlson scored 11 points to lead the 5-3 Chargers to a 45-21 win against West Central Valley. Sophie Dorsey scored 9. Shay Lemke had 6 points and 6 assists. Reagan Carney posted 6 point and 7 rebounds. ACGC trailed 8-5 after the 1st quarter, but outscored West Central Valley 18-1 in the 2nd quarter.

Atlantic

The Trojans have won five of their past six games. Paytn Harder scored 19 points in the 56-44 win against Shenandoah. Jada Jensen contributed 14 points and Aubrey Guyer scored 13.

Nodaway Valley

Lindsey Davis scored 24 points in the Wolverine’s 63-47 win over Mount Ayr. Izzy Eisbach contributed 16 and Jorja Holliday scored 14.

Exira-EHK

Jaelynn Petersen was the Spartan’s top scorer with 21 points. Quinn Grubbs scored 11. 10 point each for Shay Burmeister, Brylie Andersen, and Harlee Fahn.

CAM

The Cougars downed Coon Rapids-Bayard 56-32. Eva Steffensen and Reese Snyder each scored 17. Kiera Nichols added 12 points. Steffensen also had 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.