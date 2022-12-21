Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, December 20th
Scores
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 56, Shenandoah 44
Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68
St. Albert 52, Kuemper Catholic 29
Harlan 47, Clarinda 34
Denison-Schleswig 65, Red Oak 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 63, Mount Ayr 47
Raccoon River Conference
Carlisle 57, Boone 39
Carroll 50, Bondurant-Farrar 49
Ballard 56, Gilbert 35
North Polk 61, Winterset 41
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31
Ar-We-Va 55, West Harrison 42
Exira-EHK 71, Boyer Valley 31
Woodbine 71, Glidden-Ralston 46
West Central Activities Conference
ACGC 45, West Central Valley 21
Ogden 35, Madrid 30
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 55, Audubon 25
Treynor 73, Riverside 21
Underwood 50, Tri-Center 22
IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 36
Non-Conference
East Mills 69, Bedford 29
Chariton 57, Central Decatur 48
Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Van Meter 39
Stats
ACGC
Kelsey Carlson scored 11 points to lead the 5-3 Chargers to a 45-21 win against West Central Valley. Sophie Dorsey scored 9. Shay Lemke had 6 points and 6 assists. Reagan Carney posted 6 point and 7 rebounds. ACGC trailed 8-5 after the 1st quarter, but outscored West Central Valley 18-1 in the 2nd quarter.
Atlantic
The Trojans have won five of their past six games. Paytn Harder scored 19 points in the 56-44 win against Shenandoah. Jada Jensen contributed 14 points and Aubrey Guyer scored 13.
Nodaway Valley
Lindsey Davis scored 24 points in the Wolverine’s 63-47 win over Mount Ayr. Izzy Eisbach contributed 16 and Jorja Holliday scored 14.
Exira-EHK
Jaelynn Petersen was the Spartan’s top scorer with 21 points. Quinn Grubbs scored 11. 10 point each for Shay Burmeister, Brylie Andersen, and Harlee Fahn.
CAM
The Cougars downed Coon Rapids-Bayard 56-32. Eva Steffensen and Reese Snyder each scored 17. Kiera Nichols added 12 points. Steffensen also had 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.
