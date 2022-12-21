ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many playoff scenarios to play out for the Raiders in NFL Week 16. The Bee takes a look

By Anthony Galaviz
 3 days ago

A lot needs to go the Las Vegas Raiders ’ way in NFL Week 16 to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

First order of business: the Raiders need to win their game against the Steelers on Saturday.

Nothing else matters if they lose.

If the Raiders win, then their percentage going to the playoffs improves.

According to FiveThirtyEight ’s NFL Predictions tool, the Raiders’ percentage could go from 5% to 6% if the Jaguars defeat the Jets on Thursday. That percentage could go up to 12% if the Raiders defeat the Steelers before other games take place on Sunday and Monday.

The Raiders are big Jaguars fans this week.

Can the percentage be even better if the Raiders and Jaguars win? Of course.

If the Bengals beat the Patriots on Saturday and the Packers defeat the Dolphins on Sunday then the Raiders can see their percentage go up to 15%. A Chargers loss to the Colts on Monday means the percentage goes to 18%.

If all that falls into place then a victory over the 49ers and Chiefs means that percentage climbs to 86%.

No doubt that the Raiders must win their final three games.

Last season, they did just that, capped by a thrilling win over the Chargers in the final game of the 2021 NFL season.

It’ll be hard these next three games, but there’s always that chance in a season that is a roller coaster for the Raiders.

Another scenario that could play out

If the Jets, Raiders, Dolphins and Chargers win then Las Vegas’ percentage dips to 4%.

So many scenarios will play out this weekend, but it’s up to the Raiders to win their game against the Steelers, if they want to remain alive for the playoffs.

