GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... This day will be most noted by its very cold temperatures, and to that we will add some snowfall. Highs will be in the middle teens and northerly breezes will reach 5-10 mph. Be aware that wind chill and icy conditions will both be factors today. More snow is likely tonight as lows dip well into single digits, with some upper elevations dropping below zero. Winds out of the NW are expected at 5-10 mph.

2 DAYS AGO