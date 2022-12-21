Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Lewis, Porter lead Pepperdine over George Washington 81-70
HONOLULU (AP) — Maxwell Lewis scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures, Jevon Porter posted a double-double and Pepperdine defeated George Washington 81-70 at the Diamond Head Classic. Lewis sank 9 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Waves (7-6). Porter finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. James Bishop made half of his 20 shots and scored 22 to pace the Colonials (6-6). Pepperdine will play Iona in the consolation final on Sunday.
KTVZ
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
KTVZ
What’s With the Weather? Pt. 4: Holiday Weather Trivia
We do an Oregon trivia question each weeknight on our 10 p.m. Fox newscast. So to wrap up this holiday weekend weather special, how about some weather trivia to test yourself?. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
KTVZ
Interstate 84 in Columbia Gorge remains closed amid widespread storm impacts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interstate 84 remained closed Friday in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River, with ODOT saying no reopening was in sight while the current storm runs its course. "We will open the highway when it's safe, but the storm is expected to last into...
KTVZ
COLD; more snow
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... This day will be most noted by its very cold temperatures, and to that we will add some snowfall. Highs will be in the middle teens and northerly breezes will reach 5-10 mph. Be aware that wind chill and icy conditions will both be factors today. More snow is likely tonight as lows dip well into single digits, with some upper elevations dropping below zero. Winds out of the NW are expected at 5-10 mph.
KTVZ
What’s With the Weather? Pt. 3: Let’s Ask Bob, plus weather basics
In the third part of our holiday-weekend weather special, 'What's With the Weather?' NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw answers some of the most common questions posed by our viewers. Plus: A bit of a science lesson on some aspects of Central Oregon's weather picture, and Katie shares how she came to become a meteorologist, and how she does her daily forecasting duties.
