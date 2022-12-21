True compassion shows itself in action, not just rhetoric. Yet the Democratic Party, which routinely portrays itself as politically paternalistic to the less fortunate, often acts like a parent suffering from Munchausen by proxy as it fosters the hellish circumstances it claims to want to banish. As the Supreme Court considers the legality of keeping Title 42 in place, Americans living in border states are bracing themselves for when the law is lifted, wondering how much more they can withstand as the tidal waves of the less fortunate continue to rise. In cities like El Paso, Texas, the streets are beginning to...

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO