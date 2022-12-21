ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

k12dive.com

Title IX athlete case decided in favor of transgender students

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld a Connecticut policy allowing transgender athletes to play on teams aligning with their gender identities, setting up a possible U.S. Supreme Court showdown on Title IX. The plaintiffs are families of four cisgender female students who sued the Connecticut Association...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Mom, denied ethnicity and gender class course materials, will appeal judge's FOIA ruling

(The Center Square) – Carol Beth Litkouhi isn’t done. Unhappy with the board of the Rochester Community Schools in Michigan, she won election to a six-year seat with them in November. On Monday, she told The Center Square last week’s ruling by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge denying her Freedom of Information Act request for the district’s ethnicity and gender class course materials will be appealed. “I thought my...
ROCHESTER, MI
BBC

Spain approves divisive transgender bill

Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
New York Post

There’s nothing compassionate about the humanitarian crisis Democrats have created at the border

True compassion shows itself in action, not just rhetoric. Yet the Democratic Party, which routinely portrays itself as politically paternalistic to the less fortunate, often acts like a parent suffering from Munchausen by proxy as it fosters the hellish circumstances it claims to want to banish. As the Supreme Court considers the legality of keeping Title 42 in place, Americans living in border states are bracing themselves for when the law is lifted, wondering how much more they can withstand as the tidal waves of the less fortunate continue to rise. In cities like El Paso, Texas, the streets are beginning to...
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

The ACLU’s alternative border reality

Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
Washington Examiner

Senate Democrats wary over Trump prosecution

Some Senate Democrats are not leaping at the chance to recommend that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his actions leading to the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack recommended the department bring down four criminal...
Vice

How 2022 Became the Year Trans Hate Went Mainstream

It was 2014, and Gavin Grimm had just told his mom that he was transgender. Gavin was almost 15, and about to start his sophomore year at a Gloucester County high school in Virginia. Before school began, he went with his mom to ask the school’s administration if he could use the boy’s restroom. Initially, the school allowed it.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Abortion rights groups upset over lack of Title X funding boost in omnibus

No extra money will be allocated to the Title X family planning program as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill lawmakers released Tuesday, a blow to abortion rights groups that had argued more federal funding was needed in a post-Roe landscape. The decades-old program funding contraception , STD...
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 report: Ginni Thomas conspicuous by her absence in final draft

Despite much hype around her potential involvement in the Capitol riot, Ginni Thomas's name did not appear in the Jan. 6 committee's final report. Thomas's testimony had been one of the most sought after by the committee, with suspicion revolving around a series of emails she purportedly sent to electors about the 2020 presidential election. Her testimony to the committee in September and subsequent investigation apparently did away with any suspicion, as any potential involvement was viewed as being of such little importance that her name was nowhere to be found in the committee's final report, released on Thursday.

