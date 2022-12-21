Read full article on original website
k12dive.com
Title IX athlete case decided in favor of transgender students
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld a Connecticut policy allowing transgender athletes to play on teams aligning with their gender identities, setting up a possible U.S. Supreme Court showdown on Title IX. The plaintiffs are families of four cisgender female students who sued the Connecticut Association...
athleticbusiness.com
Federal Court Upholds Connecticut Trans Athlete Policy, Confirms Rejection of Cis Girls' Lawsuit
A federal appeals court has upheld a previous court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a policy allowing transgender students to compete in girls' high school sports in Connecticut. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed the decision to toss the high-profile Soule v. Connecticut Association of...
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
Mom, denied ethnicity and gender class course materials, will appeal judge's FOIA ruling
(The Center Square) – Carol Beth Litkouhi isn’t done. Unhappy with the board of the Rochester Community Schools in Michigan, she won election to a six-year seat with them in November. On Monday, she told The Center Square last week’s ruling by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge denying her Freedom of Information Act request for the district’s ethnicity and gender class course materials will be appealed. “I thought my...
AOL Corp
Senate Republicans block CROWN legislation again. But advocates aren’t deterred.
For the second time, Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would ban race-based discrimination of hair, specifically natural, textured hair and protective hairstyles typically worn by African Americans. The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act aims to protect individuals from unjust treatment in the workplace,...
BBC
Spain approves divisive transgender bill
Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
There’s nothing compassionate about the humanitarian crisis Democrats have created at the border
True compassion shows itself in action, not just rhetoric. Yet the Democratic Party, which routinely portrays itself as politically paternalistic to the less fortunate, often acts like a parent suffering from Munchausen by proxy as it fosters the hellish circumstances it claims to want to banish. As the Supreme Court considers the legality of keeping Title 42 in place, Americans living in border states are bracing themselves for when the law is lifted, wondering how much more they can withstand as the tidal waves of the less fortunate continue to rise. In cities like El Paso, Texas, the streets are beginning to...
Raskin mocks Jan. 6 conspiracies: ‘This is not an Agatha Christie novel, we know exactly whodunnit’
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, mocked conspiracy theories about who was responsible for the attack on the Capitol. “This is not an Agatha Christie novel, we know exactly whodunnit,” he told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle in an interview on Friday. Raskin referred to unfounded…
Lesbian Says She Faces Jail for Trans Remarks But Her Critics Say Otherwise
Tonje Gjevjon, who represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest, says she is being censored and criminalized for having an opinion.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge considers immunity for Cherry Creek school officials in student's free speech case
Even though the federal appeals court based in Denver decided a high school student had plausibly claimed administrators violated his constitutional rights when they disciplined him for an anti-Semitic "joke," a judge appeared doubtful this week that Cherry Creek School District personnel would have known their actions clearly ran afoul of the law.
Washington Examiner
The ACLU’s alternative border reality
Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
Washington Examiner
How many Philadelphians must be killed before the city stops voting for Democrats?
Philadelphia was founded in 1682. Before 2021, in the 339 years of its existence, the city had only reached 500 homicides in one year: 1990. It wasn’t until the election (and the inexplicable reelection) of the left-wing, Democratic, Soros-funded District Attorney Larry Krasner that the city would see such violence and bloodshed again.
Washington Examiner
‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
Ohio groups oppose U.S. Supreme Court taking up state redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t decided whether it'll take up Ohio’s redistricting case, but voting rights advocates have submitted statements against the lawsuit.
Washington Examiner
Senate Democrats wary over Trump prosecution
Some Senate Democrats are not leaping at the chance to recommend that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his actions leading to the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack recommended the department bring down four criminal...
How 2022 Became the Year Trans Hate Went Mainstream
It was 2014, and Gavin Grimm had just told his mom that he was transgender. Gavin was almost 15, and about to start his sophomore year at a Gloucester County high school in Virginia. Before school began, he went with his mom to ask the school’s administration if he could use the boy’s restroom. Initially, the school allowed it.
Washington Examiner
Abortion rights groups upset over lack of Title X funding boost in omnibus
No extra money will be allocated to the Title X family planning program as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill lawmakers released Tuesday, a blow to abortion rights groups that had argued more federal funding was needed in a post-Roe landscape. The decades-old program funding contraception , STD...
Washington Examiner
All eyes on Chief Justice Roberts as Title 42 border policy hangs by a thread
All eyes are on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he became the final blockade against the end of the Title 42 immigration policy following the deadline passing for its termination on Wednesday. The Trump-era pandemic policy, which has deterred nearly 2.5 million immigrants since the Centers for Disease...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 report: Ginni Thomas conspicuous by her absence in final draft
Despite much hype around her potential involvement in the Capitol riot, Ginni Thomas's name did not appear in the Jan. 6 committee's final report. Thomas's testimony had been one of the most sought after by the committee, with suspicion revolving around a series of emails she purportedly sent to electors about the 2020 presidential election. Her testimony to the committee in September and subsequent investigation apparently did away with any suspicion, as any potential involvement was viewed as being of such little importance that her name was nowhere to be found in the committee's final report, released on Thursday.
