The Missouri Public Service Commission is holding hearings on the controversial Grain Belt Express case. The Grain Belt plans to construct a high voltage, direct current transmission line through eight Missouri counties, including Randolph County. But it now wants to make some changes to the project, which would include relocating AC connector lines from Ralls County to Monroe, Audrain, and Callaway Counties. The AC tie line is commonly known as the Tiger Connector and will be about 40 miles long. The Grain Belt also wants to relocate a converter station, increase the capacity of the converter station and construct the project in two phases.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO