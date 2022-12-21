Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams miss Gasparilla Bowl event due to delayed flight
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams missed a Gasparilla Bowl event Thursday due to delayed flights out of Columbia. It took over two hours to board their flight in Columbia, a source confirmed to Missourian reporter Kenny Van Daren. The band and spirit teams then sat for an hour on the tarmac at Columbia Regional Airport before takeoff to Tampa, the source said.
kwos.com
Schnucks in mid-Missouri to close early on Christmas Eve
A major grocery store chain with a presence in both Columbia and Jefferson City will be closing at 5:30 on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday. St. Louis-based Schnucks will be closed on Christmas Day, before re-opening at normal time on December 26. Schnucks has three Columbia stores, along with its location on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard. The three Columbia stores on located on Clark lane, Providence and on Forum Boulevard.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
abc17news.com
Former Mizzou QB Tyler Macon commits to Alcorn State
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Mizzou quarterback Tyler Macon has committed to Alcorn State after entered the transfer portal at the end of November after two seasons with the Tigers. The East St. Louis native signed with Mizzou out of the 2021 class as a 4-star recruit, but hasn't seen the...
abc17news.com
Mizzou football announces 2023 class on first day of national signing period
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first day of early signing day for college football kicked off Wednesday and Mizzou football has announced quite a few national letters of intent. The day started off with head coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeting "Flipmas Season." It was found out later that the flip was defensive lineman Sam Williams.
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people did decide to brave the cold temperatures today. ABC 17 News even saw a few people in Columbia on bicycles earlier this evening. A few stores closed for weather, but some grocery stores and other kinds of shopping stayed open for the day. Grocery stores like Hy-Vee still had about 25- The post Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
Pair of fires reported in Mexico on Friday morning, no injuries reported
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Missouri Department of Public Safety reported two fires that occurred early Friday morning. No injuries were reported The first was a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive. There was extensive damage to 11 apartments and the complex office, according to the department of The post Pair of fires reported in Mexico on Friday morning, no injuries reported appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
kjluradio.com
PSC to hold hearings on controversial Grain Belt Express case
The Missouri Public Service Commission is holding hearings on the controversial Grain Belt Express case. The Grain Belt plans to construct a high voltage, direct current transmission line through eight Missouri counties, including Randolph County. But it now wants to make some changes to the project, which would include relocating AC connector lines from Ralls County to Monroe, Audrain, and Callaway Counties. The AC tie line is commonly known as the Tiger Connector and will be about 40 miles long. The Grain Belt also wants to relocate a converter station, increase the capacity of the converter station and construct the project in two phases.
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The #16 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Enterprise Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. Illinois took their game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday by a conclusive 68-47...
Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets probation for robbing restaurant at gunpoint
A Columbia man pleads down in an armed robbery case. Jameson Harris, 26, pleaded guilty at his pre-trial hearing this week to one count of stealing. Boone County Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Harris to two years unsupervised probation. Harris had originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
abc17news.com
Columbia apartment complex had history of smoke detector problems
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia apartment complex where two children died in a fire last week had a history of problems with smoke detectors. And records don't show that the unit where the fire happened had been recently inspected. An early morning fire on Dec. 14 killed 4-year-old Ta'niyah Pate...
northwestmoinfo.com
Prosocial Behavior Program is Showing Positive Results in Missouri Schools
(MISSOURINET)- A University of Missouri research project to help create a more positive learning environment in some Missouri public schools appears to be working. The effort uses prosocial behavior techniques to help fifth grade math and science students understand how their behavior affects others. State Board of Education member Kim Bailey, of Raymore, is pleased with the results so far.
Comments / 0