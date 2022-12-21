Read full article on original website
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 23rd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Julianne Elizabeth Weaver Fort Smith , AR age 24 & Nicholas Andrei Gerber Fort Smith , AR age 23. Bailee Neill Seelinger Bryant , AR age 29 & Quinten Demar Motto Bauxite , AR age 28.
mysaline.com
Church in Benton converts to warming center beginning Thursday evening
With temperatures forecast in single digits on Thursday night, one organization is looking to help people looking for warmth. If you are unsheltered or know of someone who is, there will be a warming center at 1212 W. South Street in Benton (map below). It used to be a skating rink but it’s now The Church of Helping Hands and Caring Hearts.
mysaline.com
Estates, Protection, and Felonies in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 12/23/2022
63cv-22-1558 In The Matter Of Katherine Allen, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1565 Cavalry Spv I Llc V Lela D Chism, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1566 Cavalry Spv I Llc V Michael Quick, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division...
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
mysaline.com
Man caught with 12yo Bryant girl pleaded innocent in Federal court
UPDATE: A mugshot was erroneously included with this article earlier, due to very similar names. We apologize for the mistake. A Michigan man was in Federal court in Little Rock Wednesday on a charge of “travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with a Bryant, Arkansas minor.
mysaline.com
Attorney General’s Office sues Saline County home improvement company
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office (AG) filed a lawsuit against Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, who are doing business as J&R Restoration and Landscaping as well as R&B Design and Landscaping. The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling...
mysaline.com
Guns, Drugs, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
