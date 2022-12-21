ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 23rd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Julianne Elizabeth Weaver Fort Smith , AR age 24 & Nicholas Andrei Gerber Fort Smith , AR age 23. Bailee Neill Seelinger Bryant , AR age 29 & Quinten Demar Motto Bauxite , AR age 28.
Church in Benton converts to warming center beginning Thursday evening

With temperatures forecast in single digits on Thursday night, one organization is looking to help people looking for warmth. If you are unsheltered or know of someone who is, there will be a warming center at 1212 W. South Street in Benton (map below). It used to be a skating rink but it’s now The Church of Helping Hands and Caring Hearts.
Man caught with 12yo Bryant girl pleaded innocent in Federal court

UPDATE: A mugshot was erroneously included with this article earlier, due to very similar names. We apologize for the mistake. A Michigan man was in Federal court in Little Rock Wednesday on a charge of “travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with a Bryant, Arkansas minor.
Attorney General’s Office sues Saline County home improvement company

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office (AG) filed a lawsuit against Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, who are doing business as J&R Restoration and Landscaping as well as R&B Design and Landscaping. The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling...
