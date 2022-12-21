Read full article on original website
Guns, Drugs, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Estates, Protection, and Felonies in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 12/23/2022
63cv-22-1558 In The Matter Of Katherine Allen, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1565 Cavalry Spv I Llc V Lela D Chism, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1566 Cavalry Spv I Llc V Michael Quick, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division...
Little Rock police investigating Thursday evening double-shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that wo people were found shot shortly before midnight Thursday.
Drugs, Battery, and Failure to Appear in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12202022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Old Highway 5
Deputies in Faulkner County are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man injured.
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 23rd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Julianne Elizabeth Weaver Fort Smith , AR age 24 & Nicholas Andrei Gerber Fort Smith , AR age 23. Bailee Neill Seelinger Bryant , AR age 29 & Quinten Demar Motto Bauxite , AR age 28.
Little Rock apartments struck by gunfire Thursday night
Little Rock police are investigating after several shots were fired at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on 11th Street.
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
Man caught with 12yo Bryant girl pleaded innocent in Federal court
UPDATE: A mugshot was erroneously included with this article earlier, due to very similar names. We apologize for the mistake. A Michigan man was in Federal court in Little Rock Wednesday on a charge of “travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with a Bryant, Arkansas minor.
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Attorney General’s Office sues Saline County home improvement company
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office (AG) filed a lawsuit against Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, who are doing business as J&R Restoration and Landscaping as well as R&B Design and Landscaping. The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling...
Arkansas State Police investigating shooting involving officer in Conway
Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a shooting in Conway late Wednesday night lead to a man in custody and an officer placed on leave.
'Credit card fraud': Police need public's help identifying this man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in credit card fraud. Officials said on Dec. 16, the man caught on surveillance entered a Sam's Club and attempted to use a stolen credit card to purchase multiple gift cards. If...
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect was arrested after a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide...
Police announce more arrests in deadly January shooting of Little Rock father Jadon Shackelford
Little Rock police have made more arrests in a shooting case nearly a full year after the crime.
Jadon Shackleford family reacts to new arrests made in deadly shooting investigation
A Little Rock family is getting some much-needed answers after two more arrests have been made in the connection to the murder of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford.
Benton police are seeking a suspect who fraudulently purchased over $2,700 of merchandise
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who has used stolen credit card information to purchase $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. According to police, the man in both pictures is the same but the pictures are taken...
Winter road conditions at 2 p.m. Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
