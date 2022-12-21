ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
CBS Boston

GOP rep challenges recount that flipped election to Dem by 1 vote

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE - After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures.Mirra made his case against official on Wednesday, filing a complaint in Essex Superior Court that asks a judge either to declare him victorious in his North Shore district or rule that the race ended in a tie and therefore requires a new special election.The Georgetown Republican's...
ROWLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Sununu makes out-of-state ad buys

CONCORD, N.H. – In what may be a prelude to a 2024 Presidential run, this week a political committee supporting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took out Facebook ads in the early presidential primary nomination states of Iowa and South Carolina. Sununu was re-elected to his fourth term as...
CONCORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless

BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Longtime WMUR Reporter Jennifer Crompton to Retire After Nearly 34 Years

WMUR reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at the Manchester, N.H. ABC affiliate. The New Hampshire native started at the station as a producer in 1989, then moved to reporting before getting what the station said was “her dream job as the Seacoast bureau reporter in 1991.” After experiencing vocal cord issues, she went to work as an executive producer, then assistant news director, weekend anchor and reporter, and then news director in 2000.
MANCHESTER, NH
everettleader.com

The mayor fights dirty

The mayor who is supposed to lead and set an example of good and honest government has lied to everyone with regards to Pope John. He lied to the school committee, city council and Everett residents. He is not a person anyone should be looking up too. If you’re interested...
EVERETT, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Landlord Settles Charges of Fraudulently Obtaining State Housing Subsidies

A Haverhill landlord has agreed to pay the state $40,000 to settle allegations he fraudulently obtained state housing subsidies. Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas E. Theriault of Haverhill allegedly presented falsified documents to obtain $20,000 in housing subsidies from the Department of Housing and Community Development. To obtain the subsidies from the HomeBASE program, Theriault was required to have apartments inspected by the City of Haverhill to ensure they were free of significant code violations, and to obtain certificates of occupancy from the city certifying the apartments met all applicable health and safety codes.
HAVERHILL, MA
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
EXETER, NH
WHAV

WHAV

