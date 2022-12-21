Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Rep. Mirra Files Court Complaint, Disputes Specific Ballots That Cost Him Re-Election
After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes he alleges do not have properly matching signatures. Mirra made his case official Wednesday,...
GOP rep challenges recount that flipped election to Dem by 1 vote
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE - After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures.Mirra made his case against official on Wednesday, filing a complaint in Essex Superior Court that asks a judge either to declare him victorious in his North Shore district or rule that the race ended in a tie and therefore requires a new special election.The Georgetown Republican's...
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
wgbh.org
Polar Park builders will pay $1.9 million to settle charges they misled Worcester on minority inclusion
The builder of the Polar Park baseball stadium in Worcester has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve findings that the company misled city officials about its inclusion of minority-owned businesses in the publicly funded construction project. The joint venture company, Gilbane/Hunt, agreed Wednesday to pay the funds to the...
manchesterinklink.com
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu makes out-of-state ad buys
CONCORD, N.H. – In what may be a prelude to a 2024 Presidential run, this week a political committee supporting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took out Facebook ads in the early presidential primary nomination states of Iowa and South Carolina. Sununu was re-elected to his fourth term as...
Northern Essex, Methuen and Lawrence Schools Share in State Investment in Adult Education
Northern Essex Community College, Methuen and Lawrence public schools and others are sharing in state grants to pay for 5,000 adult basic education classroom seats and more than 16,000 spots for adult English learners. During the first of five years of payments, approximately $48.2 million will be awarded in competitive...
Haverhill Council on Aging Seeks Senior Singers for Comedy Masque
The Haverhill Council on Aging is looking for interested senior citizen singers to join its Comedy Masque group. An interest meeting is being held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m., at the dining hall of the Council on Aging, Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The Comedy Masque...
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless
BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
AdWeek
Longtime WMUR Reporter Jennifer Crompton to Retire After Nearly 34 Years
WMUR reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at the Manchester, N.H. ABC affiliate. The New Hampshire native started at the station as a producer in 1989, then moved to reporting before getting what the station said was “her dream job as the Seacoast bureau reporter in 1991.” After experiencing vocal cord issues, she went to work as an executive producer, then assistant news director, weekend anchor and reporter, and then news director in 2000.
everettleader.com
The mayor fights dirty
The mayor who is supposed to lead and set an example of good and honest government has lied to everyone with regards to Pope John. He lied to the school committee, city council and Everett residents. He is not a person anyone should be looking up too. If you’re interested...
Haverhill Landlord Settles Charges of Fraudulently Obtaining State Housing Subsidies
A Haverhill landlord has agreed to pay the state $40,000 to settle allegations he fraudulently obtained state housing subsidies. Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas E. Theriault of Haverhill allegedly presented falsified documents to obtain $20,000 in housing subsidies from the Department of Housing and Community Development. To obtain the subsidies from the HomeBASE program, Theriault was required to have apartments inspected by the City of Haverhill to ensure they were free of significant code violations, and to obtain certificates of occupancy from the city certifying the apartments met all applicable health and safety codes.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
