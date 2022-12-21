ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley legal notice: Subdivision, McDonald’s

Pursuant to G.L., c. 40A, §11, and G.L. c. 41, § 81T, and M.G.L., Ch. 40A, §5, the Rowley Protective Zoning Bylaw (Zoning Bylaw), and the Rowley Planning Board Rules and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Rowley Planning Board will hold the following public hearings at a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 starting at 7:00pm in the Town Hall second floor auditorium located at 139 Main Street, Rowley, MA:
ROWLEY, MA
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
EXETER, NH
high-profile.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center Acquired for $30M

Concord, NH – Torrington Properties announced it acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord on Dec. 15 for $30 million. The 175,000sf shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s growing list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

GOP rep challenges recount that flipped election to Dem by 1 vote

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE - After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures.Mirra made his case against official on Wednesday, filing a complaint in Essex Superior Court that asks a judge either to declare him victorious in his North Shore district or rule that the race ended in a tie and therefore requires a new special election.The Georgetown Republican's...
ROWLEY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate

“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
