This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Rep. Mirra Files Court Complaint, Disputes Specific Ballots That Cost Him Re-Election
After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes he alleges do not have properly matching signatures. Mirra made his case official Wednesday,...
Polar Park builders will pay $1.9 million to settle charges they misled Worcester on minority inclusion
The builder of the Polar Park baseball stadium in Worcester has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve findings that the company misled city officials about its inclusion of minority-owned businesses in the publicly funded construction project. The joint venture company, Gilbane/Hunt, agreed Wednesday to pay the funds to the...
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
DiZoglio Names Transition Team; Includes Former Haverhill Aide Who Called for Hospital Review
Sen. and Auditor-Elect Diana DiZoglio’s new transition team includes a few local notables, including a former Haverhill mayoral aide who 20 years ago called for a forensic audit of the former city-owned Hale Hospital. Stephen Lisauskas, former aide to Haverhill Mayor John J. Guerin, was named to DiZoglio’s Communications...
Former Eastie resident on losing Wood Island: 'How could you retaliate against a giant that's got all guns on?'
Marion Curtis was born and raised in East Boston in the 1920s. She grew up in a home on Shrimpton Street, close to Wood Island Park, 50 acres of green space designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Today that park — and the home she grew up in —...
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
Rowley legal notice: Subdivision, McDonald’s
Pursuant to G.L., c. 40A, §11, and G.L. c. 41, § 81T, and M.G.L., Ch. 40A, §5, the Rowley Protective Zoning Bylaw (Zoning Bylaw), and the Rowley Planning Board Rules and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Rowley Planning Board will hold the following public hearings at a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 starting at 7:00pm in the Town Hall second floor auditorium located at 139 Main Street, Rowley, MA:
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
Fort Eddy Shopping Center Acquired for $30M
Concord, NH – Torrington Properties announced it acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord on Dec. 15 for $30 million. The 175,000sf shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s growing list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
GOP rep challenges recount that flipped election to Dem by 1 vote
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE - After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures.Mirra made his case against official on Wednesday, filing a complaint in Essex Superior Court that asks a judge either to declare him victorious in his North Shore district or rule that the race ended in a tie and therefore requires a new special election.The Georgetown Republican's...
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate
“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
Northern Essex, Methuen and Lawrence Schools Share in State Investment in Adult Education
Northern Essex Community College, Methuen and Lawrence public schools and others are sharing in state grants to pay for 5,000 adult basic education classroom seats and more than 16,000 spots for adult English learners. During the first of five years of payments, approximately $48.2 million will be awarded in competitive...
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
