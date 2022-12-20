ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
virginiasports.com

No. 25 Virginia Suffers First Loss at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 25 Virginia women’s basketball team (12-1, 1-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 70-56 at Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Alexia Smith led the Cavaliers with a season-high 11 points....
DURHAM, NC
NBC 29 News

STAB’s Kymora Johnson flourishes into one of country’s best

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls’ basketball team is off to a great start this season with a record or 8-1. The team has one of the best players in the country in Kymora “Mo” Johnson. The 5′8″ point guard is already signed to play for the University of Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia football signing day recap: UVA's class fills roster holes, wins key battles

Virginia football made quite the splash to end signing day on Wednesday. With many watching live on Facebook or Instagram, Kamren Robinson stood up on the stage in his high school auditorium and went to grab a Florida State hat on the table. He picked it up and tossed it into the crowd before revealing a Virginia cap underneath the table. Virginia had done it. They had secured the signature of one of the best players in state.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
3wv.com

Legendary local high school football coach Tommy Theodose passes at age 89

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Visitation is set for next Tuesday, and interment Wednesday at Riverview Cemetary for former Lane and Charlottesville High School football coaching legend Tommy Theodose, who passed away last weekend at age 89. Mayor Lloyd Snook, a Lane alum, heard the news before this week’s City Council meeting, and he paid tribute to Thoedose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
hburgcitizen.com

JMU alumna shines on Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list

Every shimmering piece of jewelry cradled in Emily Warden’s Richmond storefront has a storied past riddled with details about its origin and meaning it’s meant to convey. And like every glittering gem in her store, Warden, who graduated from James Madison University in 2017, also has a story worth telling.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

New findings on COVID boosters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA researchers released new information on the efficacy of COVID boosters. Dr. Jeff Wilson, a professor in allergy and immunology at UVA led a team of researchers. They discovered the booster led to longer lasting antibodies than the initial shot – for about six months......
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia. “We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area

UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
LYNCHBURG, VA

