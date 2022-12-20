Read full article on original website
Players to watch in the transfer portal for Virginia
Virginia football will be active in the portal the next recruiting window, looking for a few options at both corner and on the offensive line. Here is a quick break down of some names to know so far:. Eastern Kentucky WR Jayden Higgins. Jayden Higgins, who is originally from South...
Tony Elliott Updates Virginia's Quarterback Situation on Signing Day
The Cavaliers will have a true quarterback competition for the first time in several seasons
No. 25 Virginia Suffers First Loss at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 25 Virginia women’s basketball team (12-1, 1-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 70-56 at Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Alexia Smith led the Cavaliers with a season-high 11 points....
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett after Miami upset: Cavaliers need to be 'scrappier'
Virginia dropped its second straight game with a 66-64 loss to Miami Tuesday, following an 8-0 start to the season. After the game, head coach Tony Bennett highlighted several things the Cavaliers need to work on as they enter the bulk of ACC play. "I think we need to be...
STAB’s Kymora Johnson flourishes into one of country’s best
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls’ basketball team is off to a great start this season with a record or 8-1. The team has one of the best players in the country in Kymora “Mo” Johnson. The 5′8″ point guard is already signed to play for the University of Virginia.
Virginia football signing day recap: UVA's class fills roster holes, wins key battles
Virginia football made quite the splash to end signing day on Wednesday. With many watching live on Facebook or Instagram, Kamren Robinson stood up on the stage in his high school auditorium and went to grab a Florida State hat on the table. He picked it up and tossed it into the crowd before revealing a Virginia cap underneath the table. Virginia had done it. They had secured the signature of one of the best players in state.
Legendary local high school football coach Tommy Theodose passes at age 89
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Visitation is set for next Tuesday, and interment Wednesday at Riverview Cemetary for former Lane and Charlottesville High School football coaching legend Tommy Theodose, who passed away last weekend at age 89. Mayor Lloyd Snook, a Lane alum, heard the news before this week’s City Council meeting, and he paid tribute to Thoedose.
JMU alumna shines on Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list
Every shimmering piece of jewelry cradled in Emily Warden’s Richmond storefront has a storied past riddled with details about its origin and meaning it’s meant to convey. And like every glittering gem in her store, Warden, who graduated from James Madison University in 2017, also has a story worth telling.
Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
Professor says he was ‘disturbed’ by swastika banner in Charlottesville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy says he hasn’t attended a political rally since the day he was photographed standing in Charlottesville, Va. more than five years ago. According to his attorney, the computer science professor wasn’t there when self-proclaimed neo-Nazi James Fields crashed his car into a...
New findings on COVID boosters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA researchers released new information on the efficacy of COVID boosters. Dr. Jeff Wilson, a professor in allergy and immunology at UVA led a team of researchers. They discovered the booster led to longer lasting antibodies than the initial shot – for about six months......
Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia. “We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
Albemarle County: New traffic patterns at two high-volume intersections
People coming back to Albemarle County for the holidays who haven’t been here for a while need to be aware of new traffic patterns at construction projects ongoing at two high-volume intersections. The diamond interchange project at U.S. 250-Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville at the 121 exit is the...
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area
UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
