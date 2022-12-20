Virginia football made quite the splash to end signing day on Wednesday. With many watching live on Facebook or Instagram, Kamren Robinson stood up on the stage in his high school auditorium and went to grab a Florida State hat on the table. He picked it up and tossed it into the crowd before revealing a Virginia cap underneath the table. Virginia had done it. They had secured the signature of one of the best players in state.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO