Brevard, NC

RMA's Branch to play football at Brevard

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Rocky Mount Academy senior Reggie Branch had a dream of playing college football since he was 8 years old.

“Playing football at the next level has always been a dream of mine since I started playing at 8 years old,” said Branch, the son of Reggie Branch and Danise Little who recently made his dream come true when he signed a national letter of intent to play for Brevard College this fall.

Branch had several schools that showed interest, namely Methodist University, Barton College and Averett University, but ultimately chose Brevard.

“Brevard felt like the perfect fit,” said Branch, who played running back and defensive back while at RMA. “When I went on my football visit, it felt like home. The positive family atmosphere was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Branch led RMA in rushing with 499 yards and scored seven touchdowns on 75 carries this past season as the Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II playoffs before falling to John Paul II Catholic and ending the year 6-4 overall. He also caught three passes for 84 yards and two scores and averaged 32 yards on four kickoff returns.

On defense, Branch recorded 48 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one interception.

Overall, Branch finished with 68 points (10 TD and eight, two-point conversions), which put him second on the Eagles behind Isaac Lewis.

Branch, who is projected to play running back at Brevard, has had some memorable individual and team moments while playing for RMA.

“My most memorable moment was scoring the game-winning touchdown against Wayne Christian this year,” he said. “Another one was when I scored three touchdowns against Lawrence Academy. My most memorable team moment was when we beat Grace Christian with my teammate, Jordan Wright, getting the game-winning interception with six seconds left. It was so much fun celebrating with my teammates and coaches after that amazing, hard-fought win.”

From the time he started playing football, Branch thought he had what it took to play at the next level.

“My parents have believed in me and also my trainer (Stephan Virgil) has encouraged me and been a great mentor,” he said. “I knew I could do it as a kid, but I also it would be hard, so I worked hard all summer with my trainer to make my dream come true.”

Branch thanked step-parents James Little and Georgette Revis, RMA head coach Nick Huhula and the entire Eagles coaching staff and the players for their support.

Branch, who wants to major in Health Science at Brevard and later attend a school in order to become a physical therapist, has some advice for the younger generation who desires to play a sport in college.

“I would tell them to never give up,” he said. “You can do anything you put your mind to through hard work and determination. If you have a dream to play college sports, do everything in your ability to achieve that.”

