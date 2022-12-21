Ozzy Osbourne Reacts to ‘Patient Number 9′ Grammy Nominations: ‘The Whole Thing Shocked Me’

Ozzy Osbourne earned four Grammy nominations for his Patient Number 9 album, and he tells Billboard that the nods were an unexpected, yet welcome, surprise.

“The whole thing shocked me,” he says in a new interview with Lyndsey Havens. “I mean, if I won anything for the album I’ll be floored.”

“That’s what I like about the business. It’s never short of — I love surprises,” he adds in the clip of the Q&A above.

Related

Sharon Osbourne Is Back Home Following Medical Emergency

Osbourne says he’s “kind of excited for being nominated for the best rock album” for Patient Number 9 , which topped Billboard ‘s Top Rock Albums chart in September . He’s also nominated for best rock song and best rock performance, for the song “Patient Number 9” featuring Jeff Beck, as well as best metal performance for “Degradation Rules” with Tony Iommi. (A full list of nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards can be seen here .)

Asked whether he’ll prepare a speech or wing it on Grammy night, should he win any awards, Osbourne admits that giving speeches isn’t really his specialty.

“I’m not good at making speeches,” he says. “I always end up saying it twice or blowing it or whatever. I’m sure my wife will have it worked out. Behind me is my wife. My wife pulls my strings.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 74-year-old rocker noted that the album’s title, Patient Number 9 , is “me, I suppose. The last four years have been sheer hell for me. I’ve been in such a bad… healthwise. Plus I got [a] Parkinson’s diagnosis. But I’m, you know, takes a lot to hold me down.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.