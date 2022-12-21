ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts to ‘Patient Number 9′ Grammy Nominations: ‘The Whole Thing Shocked Me’

By Ashley Iasimone
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Ozzy Osbourne earned four Grammy nominations for his Patient Number 9 album, and he tells Billboard that the nods were an unexpected, yet welcome, surprise.

“The whole thing shocked me,” he says in a new interview with Lyndsey Havens. “I mean, if I won anything for the album I’ll be floored.”

“That’s what I like about the business. It’s never short of — I love surprises,” he adds in the clip of the Q&A above.

Related

Sharon Osbourne Is Back Home Following Medical Emergency

12/21/2022

Osbourne says he’s “kind of excited for being nominated for the best rock album” for Patient Number 9 , which topped Billboard ‘s Top Rock Albums chart in September . He’s also nominated for best rock song and best rock performance, for the song “Patient Number 9” featuring Jeff Beck, as well as best metal performance for “Degradation Rules” with Tony Iommi. (A full list of nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards can be seen here .)

Asked whether he’ll prepare a speech or wing it on Grammy night, should he win any awards, Osbourne admits that giving speeches isn’t really his specialty.

“I’m not good at making speeches,” he says. “I always end up saying it twice or blowing it or whatever. I’m sure my wife will have it worked out. Behind me is my wife. My wife pulls my strings.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 74-year-old rocker noted that the album’s title, Patient Number 9 , is “me, I suppose. The last four years have been sheer hell for me. I’ve been in such a bad… healthwise. Plus I got [a] Parkinson’s diagnosis. But I’m, you know, takes a lot to hold me down.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

HARDY Says He Was Shocked After Ozzy Osbourne Sent Him a Wedding Video

HARDY’s October wedding came with plenty of expected well-wishes and praise, but when heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne sent congratulations, the country music singer was so starstruck that he thought he was being pranked. This past weekend, the Black Sabbath frontman posted a video to his Instagram account. In...
Billboard

Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr Recalls Pressure of Recording the Follow-Up to Band’s Breakthrough 1985 Hit: Behind The Setlist Podcast

It was 1985 and Simple Minds were in the recording studio with famed producer Jimmy Iovine trying to follow an unexpected hit after finally breaking through in the U.S. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” was featured in the movie and soundtrack to The Breakfast Club and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May of that year.  Iovine, whose resume at the time already included Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedos and Stevie Nicks’ debut solo album, Bella Donna, was brought aboard for the sessions for the band’s eighth and most successful album, Once Upon a Time. He was...
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
Billboard

Bad Bunny & Ñengo Flow Drop Surprise Track ‘Gato de Noche’: Stream It Now

Just two days after teasing fans with new music, Bad Bunny officially unleashed the track called “Gato de Noche” in collaboration with Ñengo Flow, out today (Dec. 22). “This is to close the year,” he said on TikTok just hours before blessing fans with the surprise song. Urbano veteran Ñengo recruited Bunny for “Gato de Noche,” a hard-hitting reggaeton track from the point of view of the “chico malo” (bad boy) who’s after a taken lady. “He loves you and gives you everything/ But you’re the devil and you’re crazy for me/ You like the bad boys and are playing...
Billboard

Kid Cudi Says The Scotts Album With Travis Scott Is No Longer Happening: ‘The Moment Has Passed’

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi shut down the idea of a collaborative album with Travis Scott. A fan posed the question directly to the rapper on Twitter, asking, “Is The Scotts album still on the cards?” after Cudi tweeted that he was “workin on something special” for his fans and promised he’d have “more news next year!” Related Kid Cudi Promises '1 More Album' After Hinting at Retirement: 'This Is for All My Fans' 12/21/2022 “Naw I’m not doin that,” Cudi said in reference to The Scotts album, adding, “The moment has passed.” The super-duo first dropped their single “The Scotts” back in spring 2020....
Billboard

The Specials Singer Terry Hall’s Cause of Death, Final Days Revealed By Bandmate: ‘The World Has Lost a Unique Voice’

Just says after the death of The Specials singer Terry Hall at age 63 after what the band described as a “brief illness,” the group’s bassist revealed the beloved singer’s cancer diagnosis, as well as the previously undisclosed album the group was preparing to record. Related Gone But Not Forgotten: Musicians We Lost in 2022 12/21/2022 “We had it all planned out. Make the album we were going to do in 2020 – a reggae album,” wrote Horace Panter, an original member of the second wave British two tone ska revivalist group of the sessions that were already booked in Los Angeles during the...
Billboard

What Category Should the Grammys Add Next? Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, Kim Petras & More Weigh In

In June, the Recording Academy announced five new competitive categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, hosted by Trevor Noah. The additions spotlight performers, songwriters, video game soundtrack composers and more, with CEO Harvey Mason Jr. telling Billboard at the time, “We’re doing it in a way to make sure we’re representing music and that’s ultimately our goal.” With the music industry always evolving, Billboard asked artists spanning several genres,What category would you like to see the Recording Academy add to the Grammys next and why? See their responses below: Omar Apollo: I’d love for the Recording...
Billboard

Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, Justin & Hailey Bieber

Billie Eilish turned 21 on Dec. 18, and some of music’s biggest stars showed out to help her celebrate. In photos shared by the “Happier Than Ever” pop star on Instagram early Thursday (Dec. 22), Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and The Neighbourhood‘s Jesse Rutherford — whom she’s currently dating — were all present at her birthday bash. Born shortly before Christmas, it was only fitting that Eilish ring in her birthday wearing a red and white off-the-shoulder Santa-inspired dress, long gloves and candy cane earrings. She showed off her festive outfit in a carousel of Instagram photos from the occasion, which...
Billboard

John Mayer Reveals Who ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland‘ Is About on ’Call Her Daddy’ Holiday Special

John Mayer stopped by Call Her Daddy for the hit podcast’s first-ever holiday special and spilled some major tea about his breakout hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” The topic came up when host Alex Cooper asked the rocker what he was like in high school, in an episode that dropped Tuesday night (Dec. 20). “I didn’t have a presence,” Mayer admitted. “So I think that one of the bigger misnomers about me is that there’s like a jocky-ness to me, you know? Like there’s an alpha, musician jocky-ness to me and the bottom line is, like, I went to school...
Billboard

Chris Isaak’s Love of Holiday Music Runs Deep: Behind the Setlist Podcast

Chris Isaak doesn’t just dabble in holiday music — he’s loved it since growing up in Stockton, in California’s Central Valley, listening to Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Vince Guaraldi, Gene Autrey’s “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and Roy Orbison’s version of the Willie Nelson song “Pretty Paper.” Those influences come through on his latest album, Everybody Knows It’s Christmas, released Oct. 14 through Sun Label Group.  “I guess whatever you listen to when you’re a kid, that’s in your head and that’s really Christmas — because you’re never going to beat that excitement,” the singer tells Billboard’s Behind the Setlist podcast.  Everybody...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Honors The Late, Great Keith Whitley With Acoustic Cover Of “Kentucky Bluebird”

I love me some Keith Whitley. And though we lost one of the country greats way too soon, when he passed away at the young age of 33, you often hear him cited by many young artists today as a major influence in their music. That includes Morgan Wallen, who has said many times over the years what a big inspiration Keith is for him and how much he loves his music, and yesterday, he tipped his cap to the late, […] The post Morgan Wallen Honors The Late, Great Keith Whitley With Acoustic Cover Of “Kentucky Bluebird” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

Peter Frampton Sells Catalog To BMG in Latest Rights Deal

Peter Frampton has sold his publishing catalog to BMG, the company confirms to Rolling Stone, marking the latest artist to sell their music rights in exchange for a major payout.  The deal includes all of Frampton’s publishing rights (the rights tied to songs’ lyrics and musical compositions).  the company says, along with other copyright revenues including neighboring rights. The company declined to disclose how much it paid for Frampton’s catalog. The deal encompasses Frampton’s lifetime of musical work from his time with The Herd in the 1960s, to Humble Pie in the late 1960s and early Seventies, to his most successful...
Billboard

Jewel Sings Two of Her Hits Plus Songs by Christina Aguilera, Madonna & More in ‘Song Association’: Watch

Jewel hasn’t let the fear of striking out keep her from playing the game. At least, that’s the attitude the singer-songwriter went in with for Tuesday’s (Dec. 20) episode of Elle‘s “Song Association.” Before formally kicking off the game, the “Foolish Games” singer made sure viewers knew that her score was likely going to be a bad one. “Hi, it’s Jewel and i’m going to play a game of song association with Elle. I will be given a word and then I will attempt to sing or rap a song associated with that word,” she said, adding, “I don’t know popular...
Billboard

Morgan Wallen’s ‘You Proof’ Breaks Record as Longest-Leading No. 1 in Country Airplay Chart History

Morgan Wallen makes history on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as “You Proof” leads the list (dated Dec. 31) for an unprecedented ninth week. The song, released on Big Loud Records, dethrones two titles that dominated Country Airplay — which began in January 1990 — for eight frames each: Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” (2003) and Lonestar’s pop crossover hit “Amazed” (1999). Related Morgan Wallen Repeats as Top Country Artist in 2022: The Year in Charts 12/23/2022 In the tracking week ending Dec. 22, “You Proof” increased by 2% to 25.4 million audience impressions, according to Luminate. (As previously reported, this week...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy