Wallace, ID

koze.com

No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision

OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty

The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
HARVARD, ID
KHQ Right Now

Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark

Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Holiday Travel Forecast

4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Team wants you to be prepared for this week’s conditions if you plan on traveling. Here’s what you need to know: WEDNESDAY Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to dangerous wind chill readings across the Inland Northwest. Idaho and Washington passes will have icy spots from Tuesday’s snow, so keep your tire chains...
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Winter Storm Warning & Wind Chill Watch Issued For The Palouse

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Watch for the Palouse. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1:00 Wednesday morning. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible. The Wind Chill Watch runs from late tonight through Thursday night. Wind chills...
PALOUSE, WA

