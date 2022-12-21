Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision
OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
pullmanradio.com
43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty
The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
Idaho Transportation Department confirms 9 snowplow collisions this season
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — So far this season, drivers have caused nine crashes with snowplows in Idaho. The Idaho Transportation Department wants this number to stay as small as possible. ITD is calling on drivers to be more cautious for the rest of the season, and gave a few tips while the plows are still on the road. Never pass...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘An icon’: Athol’s own ‘Vincent Von Swan’ to receive prosthetic bill after dog attack
ATHOL, Idaho – 7-year-old Vincent Von Swan, also known as “Vinny,” at Rebel Ranch Livestock in Athol will be receiving the best gift this holiday season: A long-anticipated prosthetic bill. Emma Heigel, who runs the ranch, said Vinny was brought into care after being attacked by a...
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
q13fox.com
Moscow police called to home over party 6 weeks before murders: 'You have a house full of random people'
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks before four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their off-campus home, police officers were called to the residence over a loud party, but none of the eventual victims were present. Officers arrived at the home at about 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 and...
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark
Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
Former Coeur d’Alene city attorney files lawsuit against North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mike Gridley, who retired in...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
inlander.com
North Idaho's Potato Boys are building on the hype they started last year with their viral ski film, Famous Potatoes
There's a local crew of skiers who've taken their passion for skiing and are sharing it with other like-minded people. Not only is their social media presence on point within our snowsports community, but they're gaining some serious traction on a much bigger scale as well. Meet the Potato Boys:...
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Holiday Travel Forecast
4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Team wants you to be prepared for this week’s conditions if you plan on traveling. Here’s what you need to know: WEDNESDAY Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to dangerous wind chill readings across the Inland Northwest. Idaho and Washington passes will have icy spots from Tuesday’s snow, so keep your tire chains...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Storm Warning & Wind Chill Watch Issued For The Palouse
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Watch for the Palouse. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1:00 Wednesday morning. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible. The Wind Chill Watch runs from late tonight through Thursday night. Wind chills...
Comments / 0