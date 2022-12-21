ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme

Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
BROOKLINE, MA
Haverhill Attorneys Jay and Joe Cleary Team with Downey Law Group as of Jan. 1

Haverhill attorneys James “Jay” P. Cleary III and Joseph A. Cleary will be joining Downey Law Group Jan. 1 as “of counsel” to the firm. The Clearys are third generation lawyers who have been in practice since 1977. They will continue to specialize in elder law, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate of estates, as well as residential and commercial real estate transactions. Their addition to the practice helps Downey Law Group expand its estate planning, elder law and probate practice. Downey Law Group also provides corporate and small business law and formation services, land use, estate planning, probate, condominium law services and builder and developer representation in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
HAVERHILL, MA
Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate

“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
Governor and Executive Councilor – not state agency – were to pick buyer for Laconia site

In a September letter, the state told people who had made offers to buy the former Laconia State School site that all proposals would be given to the governor and Executive Council “for their final selection,” according to a copy of the letter provided to the Bulletin Tuesday.  The process described in that letter has […] The post Governor and Executive Councilor – not state agency – were to pick buyer for Laconia site appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
Encore Boston Harbor sued over alleged “bait and switch”

Encore Boston Harbor is being sued by a frequent patron, Jason Turley, who says the casino used a “bait and switch” tactic when it promised him – and hundreds of other patrons – a $300 gas card to come to the casino on April 23. Turley and “hundreds of other regular players” at the casino received an e-mail two days earlier in which Encore said Speedway gas gift cards would be handed out between noon and 6 p.m. on April 23. “No other conditions or requirements were provided in the email,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex Superior Court on Dec. 15. Turley and “hundreds of other regular patrons” showed up, but received $300 “free pay vouchers” instead of gas cards, the suit says.
BOSTON, MA
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
