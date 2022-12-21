Nashville reports sewage discharge into Stoney Creek

The Town of Nashville announced Tuesday the discharge of an estimated 2,250 gallons of untreated wastewater.

A news release from the town’s public works department stated the discharge occurred Sunday from a manhole near 610 Western Ave. The untreated wastewater was discharged into Stoney Creek, a tributary of the Tar River in the Tar River Basin.

“The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Dec. 18 and is reviewing the matter,” Nashville Public Works Director Lee Brown said in the news release.

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection of treatment works to issue a news release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies sewage as nutrient pollution. Sewage is high in phosphorous and nitrogen, and too much of those nutrients in waterways can damage aquatic ecosystems.

“Too much nitrogen and phosphorus in the water causes algae to grow faster than ecosystems can handle. Significant increases in algae harm water quality, food resources and habitats and decrease the oxygen that fish and other aquatic life need to survive,” a spokesman for the federal agency said.