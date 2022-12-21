ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Aspen Times

Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast

Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
COLORADO STATE
capcity.news

State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bureau of Land Management Wyoming Seeks Public Comment for Oil and Gas Lease Sale

Consistent with the direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming today released an environmental assessment analyzing 209 oil and gas parcels totaling approximately 250,950 acres for a proposed lease sale that would be held in June 2023. The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end January 23, 2023.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

The State of Wyoming, Japan Coal Energy Center & Kawasaki Heavy Industries sign MOU for Carbon Capture Test Project

The MOU signals Wyoming’s intent to work with JCOAL and KHI on a joint project to test their “novel solid sorbent capture technology” at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC). KHI has been in the planning and design phases for this test since 2018, which included multiple trips to Wyoming. The project is now moving into the construction phase, with KHI expected to be onsite at the ITC in 2021.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming

Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
EAST CARBON, UT
county17.com

Commissioners give final OK for GCCD to draw up to $10M in county reserves

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding allowing Wyoming’s newest community college district to access up to $10 million in county reserves. The MOU was approved in a majority vote on Dec. 20 with only Commissioner Colleen Faber voting against it....
GILLETTE, WY
Douglas Budget

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
highcountryshopper.com

USDA Forest Service is hiring fire positions for the 2023 field season in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming

The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs.
COLORADO STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?

Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
CODY, WY
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
capcity.news

Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana

The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters.  Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

