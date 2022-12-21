Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
capcity.news
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bureau of Land Management Wyoming Seeks Public Comment for Oil and Gas Lease Sale
Consistent with the direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming today released an environmental assessment analyzing 209 oil and gas parcels totaling approximately 250,950 acres for a proposed lease sale that would be held in June 2023. The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end January 23, 2023.
mybighornbasin.com
The State of Wyoming, Japan Coal Energy Center & Kawasaki Heavy Industries sign MOU for Carbon Capture Test Project
The MOU signals Wyoming’s intent to work with JCOAL and KHI on a joint project to test their “novel solid sorbent capture technology” at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC). KHI has been in the planning and design phases for this test since 2018, which included multiple trips to Wyoming. The project is now moving into the construction phase, with KHI expected to be onsite at the ITC in 2021.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rough Week For Wyoming Livestock, But Nothing Like The ‘Big Die-Up’ Of 1886-87
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jim Magagna can recall digging sheep out of the snow by hand after a brutal blizzard during the winter of 1976-77. “In some cases, the snow had drifted completely over the sheep, trapping them,” he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday....
county17.com
Commissioners give final OK for GCCD to draw up to $10M in county reserves
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding allowing Wyoming’s newest community college district to access up to $10 million in county reserves. The MOU was approved in a majority vote on Dec. 20 with only Commissioner Colleen Faber voting against it....
Douglas Budget
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pgjonline.com
Tallgrass to Acquire 683-Mile Ruby Pipeline, Adding 1.5 Bcf/d of Gas Capacity to Portfolio
(P&GJ) — Tallgrass has announced an agreement to purchase the bankrupt Ruby Pipeline, a 680-mile, 42-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline built in partnership by Kinder Morgan Inc. and Pembina that runs from Wyoming to Oregon. Tallgrass agreed to purchase the pipeline for an undisclosed amount, outbidding Kinder Morgan in a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rocky Mountain Propane Assoc. Says “Corporate Greed” Behind High Prices & Delivery Problems
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some propane distributors are having to drive longer distances to get supplies because of a decision by a Wyoming company to stop pulling propane from its natural gas stream. Tom Clark, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, said Williams...
highcountryshopper.com
USDA Forest Service is hiring fire positions for the 2023 field season in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming
The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs.
county17.com
BLM seeks comment on 95K acres considered for upcoming oil and gas lease sale
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Public input is being sought regarding 95,000 acres of land that could be included in an upcoming oil and gas lease sale, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The agency has opened a 30-day scoping period, during which members of the public may submit...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?
Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area
This marks the fifth elk hunt area where CWD has been detected this year. The post CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area appeared first on Local News 8.
capcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WATCH: Across Wyoming People Toss Boiling Water Into Freezing Air
It was the perfect time to do it. Temperatures drop to -20 and in some places below. So let's boil a cup of water and step outside. I watched a friend of mine do it then I saw that Facebook was suddenly flooding with others who all had the same idea.
Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana
The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters. Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
