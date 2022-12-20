Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mercedcountytimes.com
GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility
A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
mercedcountytimes.com
Fraternal Order of Eagles meets for Christmas dinner
The Fraternal Order of the Eagles came together for their annual Christmas Party and fundraiser at the Merced American Legion Hall on the evening of Dec. 6. The group enjoyed a feast full of tasty seasonal food that was prepared by and donated to the event by veterans and new legion members.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town
Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
mercedcountytimes.com
Elite real estate group hosts grand opening
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Realty Group hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8. The office is located at 2985 G Street in Merced — a prime spot in central Merced. The remodeling work started back in March, and staff members set up shop in November. Realtor Scott Oliver, who manages the new location, noted that it was finally time to celebrate and officially bring attention to the realty group’s operations in the community.
mercedcountytimes.com
Santa holds workshop at Applegate Park Zoo
The City of Merced’s Parks and Community Services department held their annual Santa’s workshop at Applegate Park Zoo last Friday, Dec. 16. Families flocked to the zoo to enjoy an evening of pajamas, hot cocoa, Christmas crafts, and a chance to meet Santa. There were multiple craft stations...
Comments / 0