ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pharr, TX

Pharr is a thriving city in Hidalgo County, located in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. It was named after Henry Newton Pharr, a Louisiana sugarcane grower, and was incorporated in 1916. It recorded a population of 70,400 on the 2010 census, and it’s surrounded by the cities of...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
LoneStar 92

Price Dropped $300k for Edinburg, TX Home That Looks Like a Resort

**Update this home was originally listed for $3.1 million and has now dropped to 2.8 million. Let me know when your housewarming party is. When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Districts experience shakeup of superintendents in Weslaco, Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mid-Valley experienced a shakeup of superintendents Tuesday night. Purple is the new orange for Richard Rivera, who will be leaving the Mercedes Independent School District as its interim superintendent and will become the interim in Weslaco, where the school board voted to part ways with its own superintendent, Dino Coronado. Rivera […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

McAllen Holiday Parade to reair on Sunday

A shortened version of the McAllen Holiday Parade will air this Sunday for those that missed out. The parade previously occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents can watch the event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Somos el Valle - Digital Channel 5.3 - cable channel 1241. Viewers can...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Rivera Announces Move To Weslaco ISD After Resignation From Mercedes ISD

Richard Rivera is getting a new job just days after announcing he is stepping down from his post as interim superintendent for the Mercedes school district. The Weslaco ISD board voted Tuesday to name Rivera their interim superintendent through the end of the school year. Rivera expects to start his...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Multiple customers experiencing power outages across Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages. In Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning. An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning. BPUB has restored 267 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Basilica of San Juan opens new rooms for more prayer candles

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valley-National Shrine blessed new twin candle rooms at its church. The construction comes as a result of thousands of candles being crowded as they are lit at the basilica.  The candle rooms are located on their own plaza on the north […]
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

Warming centers to remain open on Friday night

With another cold night for the Valley in the forecast, several shelters are expected to remain open Friday night. Among the shelters expected to remain open are The Salvation Army in McAllen. A Salvation Army official said the shelter expanded its space to take in more families. They have bathrooms and food, along with free coats.
MCALLEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

School Of Medicine Physician Creates Scholarship For Valley Med Students

EDINBURG, Texas – It’s no surprise that medical education is expensive, even in one of the nation’s most affordable medical schools like the UTRGV School of Medicine, where the annual tuition and fees are $19,639 for in-state residents, compared to the $37,080 average cost for all public medical schools.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
KRGV

Power outages reported throughout the Valley

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated to reflect outage numbers on Friday morning. Thousands are without power Thursday as a cold front arrives in the Rio Grande Valley. The AEP outage map reports more than 1,260 customers are without power across the Valley, with most of the outages affecting customers in Cameron County.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy