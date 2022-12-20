Read full article on original website
15 Best Things to Do in Pharr, TX
Pharr is a thriving city in Hidalgo County, located in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. It was named after Henry Newton Pharr, a Louisiana sugarcane grower, and was incorporated in 1916. It recorded a population of 70,400 on the 2010 census, and it’s surrounded by the cities of...
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
Price Dropped $300k for Edinburg, TX Home That Looks Like a Resort
**Update this home was originally listed for $3.1 million and has now dropped to 2.8 million. Let me know when your housewarming party is. When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
Districts experience shakeup of superintendents in Weslaco, Mercedes
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mid-Valley experienced a shakeup of superintendents Tuesday night. Purple is the new orange for Richard Rivera, who will be leaving the Mercedes Independent School District as its interim superintendent and will become the interim in Weslaco, where the school board voted to part ways with its own superintendent, Dino Coronado. Rivera […]
McAllen Holiday Parade to reair on Sunday
A shortened version of the McAllen Holiday Parade will air this Sunday for those that missed out. The parade previously occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents can watch the event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Somos el Valle - Digital Channel 5.3 - cable channel 1241. Viewers can...
Mirman: How the Valley can attract thousands more Winter Texans from the Upper Midwest
HARLINGEN, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley can attract thousands more Winter Texans from the Upper Midwest thanks to the daily flights Delta Air Lines is putting on from Minneapolis to Harlingen. This is the view of Nicolás J. Mirman, director of air service and business development at Valley...
Rivera Announces Move To Weslaco ISD After Resignation From Mercedes ISD
Richard Rivera is getting a new job just days after announcing he is stepping down from his post as interim superintendent for the Mercedes school district. The Weslaco ISD board voted Tuesday to name Rivera their interim superintendent through the end of the school year. Rivera expects to start his...
Credit card skimmer found at Stripes on Tyler Avenue in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer at a convenience store near the frontage road. The device was found at the Stripes on 1826 W Tyler Ave. Police say this was the only skimmer found at the location. “We urge anyone out using the pay at the pump feature […]
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
Gas prices drop for Texans amid holidays; gallons are $2 less now compared to summer high
SAN ANTONIO – Drivers in Texas are seeing lower gas prices as they hit the road for the holidays, according to AAA. AAA says the statewide gas price average is $2.62 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel as of Thursday. In San Antonio, that average is even lower at $2.48 a gallon.
Multiple customers experiencing power outages across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages. In Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning. An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning. BPUB has restored 267 […]
Basilica of San Juan opens new rooms for more prayer candles
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valley-National Shrine blessed new twin candle rooms at its church. The construction comes as a result of thousands of candles being crowded as they are lit at the basilica. The candle rooms are located on their own plaza on the north […]
Sheriff: Alton teen breaks into ex’s house with gun, fights guy she is dating
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and fighting the man she is dating. Justin Tovar, 19, was arrested on charges of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records. At 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy was […]
Warming centers to remain open on Friday night
With another cold night for the Valley in the forecast, several shelters are expected to remain open Friday night. Among the shelters expected to remain open are The Salvation Army in McAllen. A Salvation Army official said the shelter expanded its space to take in more families. They have bathrooms and food, along with free coats.
School Of Medicine Physician Creates Scholarship For Valley Med Students
EDINBURG, Texas – It’s no surprise that medical education is expensive, even in one of the nation’s most affordable medical schools like the UTRGV School of Medicine, where the annual tuition and fees are $19,639 for in-state residents, compared to the $37,080 average cost for all public medical schools.
Cameron County man strangled neighbor’s chihuahua, authorities say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling and killing his neighbor’s chihuahua, documents show. Valentin Ramirez, 67, was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal, Cameron County records show. At 2:04 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the 24000 block of Resaca […]
Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
Power outages reported throughout the Valley
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated to reflect outage numbers on Friday morning. Thousands are without power Thursday as a cold front arrives in the Rio Grande Valley. The AEP outage map reports more than 1,260 customers are without power across the Valley, with most of the outages affecting customers in Cameron County.
UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
