Read full article on original website
Related
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
Jackson County Pilot
A SNEAK PEEK
Members of the Jackson County Central Board of Education on Monday got a sneak peek at the nearly complete new middle school space being added onto Pleasantview Elementary School in Lakefield. “There...
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
Jackson County Pilot
A Tidbit of Taryn: Cat can choose favorites, for now
On Dec. 3, 2021, my mom, siblings and I drove up to St. James to the Watonwan Humane Society to adopt a kitten. It had been years since we last had a cat in the house, but my mom managed to convince m...
mprnews.org
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
Jackson County Pilot
Editorial: Best wishes for a merry Christmas
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following appeared in the Dec. 25, 1947, Jackson County Pilot. Its message is as pertinent today as it was 75 years ago.) Dec. 25 is the day on which Christians all over the world celebrate the spirit of Christmas in their homes and churches. While there...
Jackson County Pilot
Local business plays Santa this holiday season
Employees at New Fashion Pork in Jackson played Santa last week, wrapping up around 20 gifts to be sent across the country for kids less fortunate this Christmas. The bulk of the gifts will go to loc...
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
Jackson County Pilot
Liquor store’s net profit slid a bit last year
While the Jackson Liquor Store ranks among the top half of all municipal liquor stores in the state in terms of gross sales, its net profit ranks among the bottom half. That’s according to an analysi...
Comments / 0