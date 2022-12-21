ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

CBS Minnesota

Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
WILLMAR, MN
Jackson County Pilot

A SNEAK PEEK

Members of the Jackson County Central Board of Education on Monday got a sneak peek at the nearly complete new middle school space being added onto Pleasantview Elementary School in Lakefield. “There...
LAKEFIELD, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jackson County Pilot

A Tidbit of Taryn: Cat can choose favorites, for now

On Dec. 3, 2021, my mom, siblings and I drove up to St. James to the Watonwan Humane Society to adopt a kitten. It had been years since we last had a cat in the house, but my mom managed to convince m...
Jackson County Pilot

Editorial: Best wishes for a merry Christmas

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following appeared in the Dec. 25, 1947, Jackson County Pilot. Its message is as pertinent today as it was 75 years ago.) Dec. 25 is the day on which Christians all over the world celebrate the spirit of Christmas in their homes and churches. While there...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Local business plays Santa this holiday season

Employees at New Fashion Pork in Jackson played Santa last week, wrapping up around 20 gifts to be sent across the country for kids less fortunate this Christmas. The bulk of the gifts will go to loc...
JACKSON, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson

A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Liquor store’s net profit slid a bit last year

While the Jackson Liquor Store ranks among the top half of all municipal liquor stores in the state in terms of gross sales, its net profit ranks among the bottom half. That’s according to an analysi...

