Read full article on original website
Related
If your pipes froze during Friday's arctic freeze, plumbers explain what to do next
If your pipes didn't freeze overnight, you're not in the clear yet, as plumbers say, watch for additional leaks as temps start to rise.
Christmas can be a hazardous time for pets
KSNF/KODE — If you have a pet, you’re likely to include them in your Christmas gift giving, but this time of the year can quickly turn into a “not-so-merry” one for animals. A recent survey of over 1,000 U.S. pet owners found that a large number of Americans not only give their pets Christmas presents, but additionally […]
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
Comments / 0