boreal.org
Descendants of executed Dakota 38+2 ride to Mankato to honor ancestors
Riders lead their horses out of the Big Sioux River valley near Egan, S.D. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Ben Hovland | MPR News. It’s been a long, hard journey for the Dakota 38+2 riders. They tended to the horses, making sure they’re fed and watered at the Flandreau Indian School in Flandreau, S.D.
marshallradio.net
No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions.
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
BLIZZARD WARNING Now Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING and much of the Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota tri-state area. It's Dangerous to Travel!. The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 6 pm Friday. There is now also a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect...
3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash in South Dakota
Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
KELOLAND TV
Luverne asks residents to conserve energy
LUVERNE, MINN. (KELO) — The City of Luverne is asking residents to help reduce the demand on the power grid. Friday the city posted on Facebook that they are asking residents to conserve energy until further notice. There are several ways for homes and businesses to do this, according to the city.
kicdam.com
Lakefield Semi Crash
Lakfield, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota woman was injured in a crash involving a semi north of Lakefield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a PT Cruiser and semi were both westbound on Highway 60 around 1:30 Monday afternoon when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
pureoldies1035.com
Three men killed in two-vehicle crash south of Parkston identified
Three men from St. James, MN have been identified as the people who died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.
myklgr.com
Three Marshall residents injured in collision with semi-truck in Lyon County Wednesday
Three residents of Marshall were injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a semi-truck in Lyon County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Dec. 21, Chad Eugene Gilbertson, age 43, of Leota, was driving a Peterbilt semi northbound on Highway 23. At about 11:38 a.m., at the intersection with Highway 19, the semi collided with a westbound Hyundai Elantra being driven by Isaiah Kenneth Werner, age 23, of Granite Falls.
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 12-22-22
A deputy responded to a minor accident in a parking lot in Jackson. A deputy conducted a traffic stop in Jackson. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for speed — 63 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. Deputies responded to a disturbance at an apartment...
Jackson County Pilot
County tax levy hike highest in recent memory
Jackson County Commissioners this week signed off on the largest year-over-year property tax levy increase in recent memory. Commissioners on Tuesday approved a final tax levy collectible in 2023 of ...
Jackson County Pilot
A Tidbit of Taryn: Cat can choose favorites, for now
On Dec. 3, 2021, my mom, siblings and I drove up to St. James to the Watonwan Humane Society to adopt a kitten. It had been years since we last had a cat in the house, but my mom managed to convince m...
pipestonestar.com
Pipeline under Monument shut down
Workers were digging north of Pipestone the week of Dec. 13 as part of the process to finalize the decommissioning of a half-mile section of pipeline under Pipestone National Monument and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service land to the north of the Monument. Garrison Haning, director of government and...
kiwaradio.com
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
Jackson County Pilot
Local business plays Santa this holiday season
Employees at New Fashion Pork in Jackson played Santa last week, wrapping up around 20 gifts to be sent across the country for kids less fortunate this Christmas. The bulk of the gifts will go to loc...
Jackson County Pilot
Liquor store’s net profit slid a bit last year
While the Jackson Liquor Store ranks among the top half of all municipal liquor stores in the state in terms of gross sales, its net profit ranks among the bottom half. That’s according to an analysi...
