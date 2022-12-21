Read full article on original website
Latest Girls Basketball Poll 12/23/22
3 North Linn 9-0 3 4 Remsen-St. Mary’s 7-0 4 Dropped Out: West Liberty (14), West Lyon (15) Dropped Out: Lewis Central (10)
Postponements and Cancellations for 12-23-22
If you have an announcement to add to our list, please email berniem@algonaradio.com or call 515-295-2475. Kossuth County Sheriff has issued a Tow Ban effective now until 8am tomorrow, December 24th. No travel is advised. Church Announcements. The St. Cecelia Adoration Chapel is closed through Sunday, December 25. It will...
A SNEAK PEEK
Members of the Jackson County Central Board of Education on Monday got a sneak peek at the nearly complete new middle school space being added onto Pleasantview Elementary School in Lakefield. “There...
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash in South Dakota
Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
Lakefield Semi Crash
Lakfield, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota woman was injured in a crash involving a semi north of Lakefield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a PT Cruiser and semi were both westbound on Highway 60 around 1:30 Monday afternoon when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86.
County tax levy hike highest in recent memory
Jackson County Commissioners this week signed off on the largest year-over-year property tax levy increase in recent memory. Commissioners on Tuesday approved a final tax levy collectible in 2023 of ...
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
Local business plays Santa this holiday season
Employees at New Fashion Pork in Jackson played Santa last week, wrapping up around 20 gifts to be sent across the country for kids less fortunate this Christmas. The bulk of the gifts will go to loc...
Editorial: Best wishes for a merry Christmas
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following appeared in the Dec. 25, 1947, Jackson County Pilot. Its message is as pertinent today as it was 75 years ago.) Dec. 25 is the day on which Christians all over the world celebrate the spirit of Christmas in their homes and churches. While there...
Waskish Couple Injured After Vehicle Loses Control and Rolls on Highway 71 Near Jeffers
JEFFERS, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicle lost control and rolled in the ditch on Highway 71 in Cottonwood County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:08 Tuesday afternoon, a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound on Highway 71 in Amboy Township, just east of Jeffers. The vehicle lost control on the icy road, went off the road and rolled.
Liquor store’s net profit slid a bit last year
While the Jackson Liquor Store ranks among the top half of all municipal liquor stores in the state in terms of gross sales, its net profit ranks among the bottom half. That’s according to an analysi...
