Man stabbed to death in Union City
A man was stabbed to death in Union City, New Jersey. Police were on the scene near 40th Street and New York Avenue on Tuesday night. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing is unknown. No arrests have been made. ALSO READ | Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit
Armand Runte, 19, was severely injured nine months ago while pledging Theta Chi at the campus in New Brunswick.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More New Jersey news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 2