ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Man stabbed to death in Union City

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Virah_0jpfLJ2s00

A man was stabbed to death in Union City, New Jersey.

Police were on the scene near 40th Street and New York Avenue on Tuesday night.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit

Armand Runte, 19, was severely injured nine months ago while pledging Theta Chi at the campus in New Brunswick.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week

Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy