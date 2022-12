Man stabbed to death in Union City

A man was stabbed to death in Union City, New Jersey.

Police were on the scene near 40th Street and New York Avenue on Tuesday night.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Armand Runte, 19, was severely injured nine months ago while pledging Theta Chi at the campus in New Brunswick.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.