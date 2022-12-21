Read full article on original website
Peace on Earth: Christmas 2022
How to cook the perfect turkey for Christmas
Originally from America – where turkey remains synonymous with Thanksgiving – early European settlers incorrectly identified this big bird as guineafowl. We now know differently, of course, and turkey is one of the most nutritious meats to grace our dinner plates.While turkey meat is arguably more flavourful and healthier than chicken, it hasn’t captured the British public’s taste buds in quite the same way as it has in America, where it’s very popular. But substitute turkey for chicken in any chook recipe and you won’t be disappointed: Kiev, curry, sweet and sour, escalopes, stir-fries, and burgers.What to look for when...
22 Satisfying Photos That Are Basically ASMR For Your Eyes
These photos make my brain very, very happy. 😌
The first Christmas: Luke 2: 1-14
And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of ...
Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line - from A&E nurses to retail staff
For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t ground to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs they are statistically over-represented in, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The Midwife: “I’ve left the shift crying on Christmas...
Still broke? Influencers think you’re just not ‘manifesting’ money hard enough
On TikTok, a young woman is claiming that she’s “done gatekeeping”. She wants to tell us the one affirmation she uses to make “hella money”. In typically self-assured style, she reels off a single sentence, one she claims has been answered over and over again by the universe. “I get paid to exist,” she says. “My existence pays for itself.” Nearly 150,000 people have liked it. Among an array of adulatory comments, one less impressed take cuts through: “You have 1.9 million followers, of course you get paid to exist”.The subtle art of achieving health, wealth, happiness and your deepest...
