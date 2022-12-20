Read full article on original website
Related
wlrn.org
Temperatures plunge as cold front moves through state ahead of holiday weekend
A biting chill is forecast to bring temperatures crashing across the state as an Arctic air mass settles in ahead of the holiday weekend. Surface analysis Friday afternoon depicts a powerful cold front moving through the Sunshine State. Following this cold frontal passage, temperatures are forecast to plunge and dangerously low wind chill will be possible for much of the state. Forecast lows in the Panhandle Friday are expected to drop into the teens, with lows across North Florida and along the Nature Coast falling into the lower 20s. For this reason, a Hard Freeze Warning is in place from just north of Tampa toward Jacksonville and Pensacola. Another night of hard freezing conditions is forecast Saturday night as lows again fall into the teens and lower 20s. In the Orlando and Tampa area, lows near and below-freezing could occur for the first time since January 2018 Friday night, prompting a Freeze Warning to be issued from the I-4 corridor to the northern shore of Lake Okeechobee. Lows Friday night should remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s from Fort Myers to Miami, safely avoiding potential freeze alerts.
wlrn.org
Hurricanes, education segregation, health care barriers: This was Florida in 2022
On this episode of the Florida Roundup, we looked back at some of 2022’s biggest stories, as well as some recent reporting throughout the state. In Miami, a rush to demolish after Surfside collapse. In the wake of the deadly collapse of Surfside’s Champlain Towers South condominium, policies were...
wlrn.org
Citizens CEO announces retirement, a week after state insurance commissioner said he will resign
After Florida lawmakers made changes in the insurance system that he described as “historic,” Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway said Thursday he will retire. The Citizens Board of Governors named Tim Cerio, the state-backed insurer’s general counsel, to serve as interim president and CEO....
wlrn.org
DeSantis appoints member to take Rod Velez's school board seat - hours after his eligibility challenge is dismissed
Gov. Ron DeSantis has placed another member on a South Florida school board — blocking the swearing-in of Rod Velez, who was chosen by Broward voters in November but faced challenges over his eligibility. The Florida governor re-appointed Daniel Foganholi to the Broward County School Board on Thursday. The...
Comments / 0