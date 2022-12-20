Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Austin, TX Trail of Lights Final Show of the Season is Tonight, December 23Carol LennoxAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
KXAN
‘The Rock’ Gives Back To Local First Responders
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Teremana Tequila are Giving Back to First Responders with Complimentary Tacos and French Toast in Round Rock and Austin this month. In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Teremana Tequila, the super-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has announced the launch of a holiday initiative to honor and feed over 10,000 first responders with its Mana Mobile food and drinks truck.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
austinot.com
Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022 – Grocery, pharmacy and retail shops near you
Looking for Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022? You are in the right place!. For better or worse, shopping and Christmas go hand-in-hand. While we all try to plan and get our shopping done early, there are always those last-minute additions you have to run out and buy – sometimes on Christmas Day.
hellogeorgetown.com
Shelter Pets Waiting for Forever Homes this Christmas
Dozens of dogs and cats at the Georgetown Animal Shelter and the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter are ready and waiting to go home this Christmas. Both shelters are critically full and need good homes for their pets. Stop by the Georgetown Animal Shelter and meet Hot Toddy, a five-month-old...
Following backlash, Austin Club Superstition drops controversial dress code
It is now "upscale and fashionable."
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District hits the market for millions
It could soon be the end of an era for Rainey Street as some people know it.
Busloads of people show up to stay in overnight shelters, others remain in camps
Austin-Travis County EMS' community health paramedics were out Thursday tracking down people without a warm place to sleep as a strong Arctic cold front dropped temperatures well into freezing.
TechCrunch
Fatal police shooting of startup founder puts Austin’s diversity issues in the spotlight
For years, Austin has made headlines as an evolving tech hub where startups, large companies and investors alike have flocked to set up a presence. But as 2022 closes, the Texas capital is in the news for a very different, tragic reason — being home to the sudden death of a startup founder at the hands of a police officer.
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
KWTX
Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday. “My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold...
First African-American Public Housing Complex in US Breaks Ground in Texas for Renovations
Renovations for the first African-American public housing complex in the United States, Pathways at Rosewood Courts, broke ground in Austin, TX on Dec. 15, according to CBS Austin. The renovations in the historically Black East Austin community are long overdue, as the price of rent and homes have skyrocketed. The...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Round Rock
Someone is sure to have a very merry holiday season after a $1 million dollar prize ticket matched last night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.
coveleaderpress.com
Masonic Lodge donates Christmas baskets
Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge members worked to give holiday dinners to those in need. Tuesday morning at about 10:30 a.m. members of the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge prepared 17 Christmas baskets before delivering them that same morning to the families. They also gave away baskets for Thanksgiving. Mitchell...
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge
AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
