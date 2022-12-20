ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

KXAN

‘The Rock’ Gives Back To Local First Responders

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Teremana Tequila are Giving Back to First Responders with Complimentary Tacos and French Toast in Round Rock and Austin this month. In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Teremana Tequila, the super-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has announced the launch of a holiday initiative to honor and feed over 10,000 first responders with its Mana Mobile food and drinks truck.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Shelter Pets Waiting for Forever Homes this Christmas

Dozens of dogs and cats at the Georgetown Animal Shelter and the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter are ready and waiting to go home this Christmas. Both shelters are critically full and need good homes for their pets. Stop by the Georgetown Animal Shelter and meet Hot Toddy, a five-month-old...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Masonic Lodge donates Christmas baskets

Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge members worked to give holiday dinners to those in need. Tuesday morning at about 10:30 a.m. members of the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge prepared 17 Christmas baskets before delivering them that same morning to the families. They also gave away baskets for Thanksgiving. Mitchell...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING

25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge

AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX

