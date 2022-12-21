Britain’s wind farms generated a record amount of electricity this year as gusty weather and a growing fleet of turbines softened the impact of soaring natural gas prices. Wind power will be a critical factor in how well Europe manages an energy crisis that’s already cost more than $1 trillion. Higher wind speeds will ease the need to burn gas that’s been in scarce supply since Russia cut flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine. Building more wind farms will allow the UK to cut gas use and reach its climate goals.

2 DAYS AGO