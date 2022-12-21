Read full article on original website
Container Shipping’s Idled Fleet Set to Soar Next Year
Just 12 months ago, the 2009-built 4,253 teu Synergy Oakland was preparing to commence a two-month charter with Hapag-Lloyd at a rate of $160,000 a day. Incredible as it may seem, for a classic panamax ship fortunate to achieve $10,000 a day before the pandemic, the charter with the German carrier meant the shipowner was ‘taking a haircut’ on its previous fixture, which saw it earn $202,000 a day for a three-month charter, banking $18m of revenue.
Record UK Wind Power in 2022 Helped to Ease Gas Crisis
Britain’s wind farms generated a record amount of electricity this year as gusty weather and a growing fleet of turbines softened the impact of soaring natural gas prices. Wind power will be a critical factor in how well Europe manages an energy crisis that’s already cost more than $1 trillion. Higher wind speeds will ease the need to burn gas that’s been in scarce supply since Russia cut flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine. Building more wind farms will allow the UK to cut gas use and reach its climate goals.
Shanghai Port Strives to Keep Global Trade Moving as COVID Wave Sweeps China
Shanghai, the world’s biggest container port, is isolating the shipment of international goods to prevent disruptions to global exports as a Covid wave sweeps across China. The port is keeping overseas vessels in a closed-loop zone to avoid massive delays, according to an oil-shipping broker. In addition, most infected staff have mild symptoms, and there are backup teams and emergency plans in place, the person said.
EEXI and CII: Everything You Need to Know About Shipping’s New Carbon Measurement and Rating System
Starting on January 1st, all ships will be required to calculate their carbon intensity to help measure and report on their environmental efficiency. Known as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the new reporting mandates will be required under amendments adopted to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex VI that entered into force on 1 November 2022.
Record-Setting Pioneering Spirit Wins Installation Work
Swiss offshore engineering company Allseas has been awarded an offshore installation contract for its one-of-a-kind heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit. The contract was awarded Aker BP for the NOAKA area development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, approximately 200 km northwest of Stavanger. The contract includes the single-lift transport and installation of a new processing platform with well bay area and living quarters.
