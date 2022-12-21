Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Hyundai Seven Concept And Ioniq 6 Heading To Montreal Auto Show
Hyundai will bring the all-electric Seven Concept and the new Ioniq 6 to the Montreal Auto Show running from January 20-30, 2023 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. While it has been more than a year since the Hyundai Seven Concept was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show, this will mark the first time that it is shown in Canada. The automaker refers to the vehicle as an SUEV (Sport Utility Electric Vehicle) and will soon launch a production variant of it, dubbed the Ioniq 7.
Carscoops
Subaru Forester XT-Edition Debuts In Japan Celebrating 50 Years Of AWD
Subaru unveiled a new special version of the Forester called XT-Edition, commemorating the 50th anniversary of all-wheel-drive equipped Subaru models. The Forester XT-Edition debuted in the Japanese market with subtle styling cues and adventure-friendly equipment features. The XT-Edition is based on the Sport trim of the JDM-spec Subaru Forester. It...
Carscoops
All-Wheel Drive Cadillac Lyriq Arrives In China With 503 HP And Sport Package
The Cadillac Lyriq is one of the best electric crossovers on the market and we’re starting to learn more about the all-wheel drive variant as deliveries will begin in China on December 26th. While the company previously estimated the model would have 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS)...
Carscoops
Japan Will Get 50 Units Of The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition announced in May 2021 is the swan song and ultimate variant of the current generation E-Class, with a limited production of 999 units. Now the automaker announced the allocation for Japan, which only gets 50 units of the Final Edition. Interestingly, the 50...
Carscoops
BYD Teases Yangwang’s Luxury Electric SUV Prior To Jan 5 Debut
BYD is getting ready to launch a new luxury brand called Yangwang (which translates to ‘look up’ in Chinese) with its first production model being a rugged-looking SUV. Yangwang teased the yet-unnamed model, showing its futuristic lighting arrangement while announcing that it will debut in China on January 5.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Carscoops
Hyundai Takes Aim At VW And Toyota As Sales And Revenue Grow
Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as the world’s third-largest car manufacturer and has bold ambitions for the electrified future. In 2021, the South Korean car manufacturer sold 6.6 million vehicles, placing it behind Toyota with 10.5 million sales and the Volkswagen Group with 8.9 million sales. This year has also been a prolific one for the company, despite ongoing supply chain issues and the suspension of production at a large factory in Russia.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Camry Rendered, Hyundai Kona, Zagato’s Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The case of the Hyundai Elantra N that was ticketed for having an exhaust that was too loud continue to roll on. The driver was initially stopped by a Californian police officer, who suggested that the owner should sue the dealership that sold him the car. The owner, who goes by the name OkCandidate103 on socila media, has given an update on the matter, saying that the automaker has stepped in to provide assistance, including giving a hybrid loaner while his car is off the road. Regardless, Hyundai maintains that there is nothing wrong with the vehicle.
Carscoops
Driven: The McLaren Artura Gives You 671 Reasons To Love Its Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
The effects of climate change can be seen throughout the American southwest, but the striking visuals of Lake Mead really put things into perspective. This summer, NASA’s Earth Observatory noted water levels fell to their lowest point since 1937, when the reservoir was being filled for the first time. The dramatic drop is etched into the rock as a white line marks where the water level used to be.
Carscoops
VÄTH’s Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Is Not To Be Messed With
Not satisfied with the stock Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, German tuning company VÄTH has unveiled a tuned variant that benefits from a series of upgrades that improve its performance and its looks. Given that the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder of the standard CLA 45 S AMG delivers a cool 421...
Carscoops
Ford F59, E-350, And E-450 Models Could Catch Fire Due To Fuel Tank Issue
A handful of Ford’s commercial vehicles have been recalled over an issue with the fuel tank. An internal investigation from Ford has revealed that impacted models may have paint that has peeled near the weld seam. This could lead to corrosion in the areas of exposed base metal and could trigger a fuel vapor leak or liquid fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire.
Carscoops
Aimgain Brings Out The New Toyota Crown’s Sportier Sedan Side
The new Toyota Crown debuted back in July as a sort of “missing link” vehicle between a sedan and an SUV. Marketed towards those who want the driving experience of a large sedan but the practicality and ease-of-entry of an SUV, the Crown doesn’t really lean heavily to one side or the other. Enter tuning company Aimgain, whose latest body kit for the car attempts to bring out its sportier sedan DNA.
Carscoops
Auto Execs Say EVs Will Account For Only 35% Of U.S. Sales By 2030
While many believe that electric vehicles are the future, a number of automotive executives are less confident in the adoption of EVs now than they were last year. An annual global auto survey recently conducted by KPMG analyzed the views of more than 900 automotive executives. These executives believe that the EVs sold globally will likely account for between 10 and 40 percent of the total vehicle market by 2030, a fall from the 20-70 percent share they had estimated in last year’s survey.
Carscoops
Tesla Is Selling A $300, Cybertruck-Inspired Wireless Smartphone Charger
The Tesla Cybertruck promised to be a revolutionary pickup when it was introduced three years ago, but it’s been beaten to market by the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and even the Lordstown Endurance. While the truck is slated to go into production next year, it’s...
Carscoops
Dacia Jogger Gains Full Hybrid Tech And A 900km Range
Dacia has shared detailed specs on the new Jogger Hybrid 140, its first electrified model. “The most accessible hybrid family car in the market” as the Romanian automaker calls it, comes fitted with Renault Group’s self-charging hybrid powertrain, and has a starting price of €24,600 ($26,110) in France.
Carscoops
German Tuner Gives The Tesla Model Y A Neat Off-Road Makeover
Having already transformed the Tesla Model X and Model 3 into capable off-roaders, German tuner Delta4x4 has unveiled an off-road version of the Model Y and it’s available to purchase. While the modifications made to the electric SUV aren’t huge, they do have a dramatic impact on the overall...
Carscoops
This Is The 500th Bespoke Vehicle From Bentley’s Mulliner Division This Year
Bentley’s exclusive Mulliner division has ended 2022 by unveiling a one-of-one Flying Spur S Hybrid, the 500th vehicle commissioned and built through Mulliner this year. The Mulliner Design team operates in the automaker’s styling studio and allows customers to order their new Bentley models with unique finishes and features not ordinarily available. Mulliner has also been responsible for producing the special Batur and the Blower Continuation Series.
Carscoops
Cadillac’s Goddess Returns On The All-New, All-Electric Celestiq
Rolls-Royce has the Spirit of Ecstasy, but Cadillac has a Goddess and it’s returning on the all-new Celestiq. While not as famous as the wreath and crest, Cadillac’s Goddess adorned the hoods of vehicles between 1930 and 1956, before making a brief return on the iconic 1959 Eldorado Brougham. It then faded into history, but it’s being resurrected for use on the company’s electric flagship.
Carscoops
Hyundai Begins Laying Off Staff At Russian Plant Idling Since March
Hyundai has started to lay off employees at its factory in St Petersburg, Russia which has been idle since March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. The plant had been responsible for producing a number of Hyundai and Kia models and has the capacity to build some 200,000 vehicles annually. At its peak, the plant was home to 2,600 employees. Hyundai has not yet said how many of these employees will be cut.
Carscoops
Watch Stellantis Design Boss Ralph Gilles Hoon His 1,000-HP Dodge Charger
Legendary designer Ralph Gilles recently joined Rob Dahm for a new episode of Top Gear’s American Tuned. In it, the pair peruse Gilles’ car collection before taking out one of the designer’s favorite rides: a very custom 1968 Dodge Charger with a 1,000 hp (745 kW) Hellephant V8 under the hood.
Comments / 0