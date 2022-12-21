Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum Missing The Celtics Game Because He Was At The Birthday Of His Son Deuce
The Boston Celtics have had the fortune of drafting one of the most talented players in recent history, Jayson Tatum. Since getting drafted into the league, Tatum has only gotten better with each passing season. He even led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. So it's evident that...
Yardbarker
Dominique Wilkins Was Shocked When Michael Jordan Cold-Bloodedly Walked In Hawks' Locker Room And Said: "Lace 'Em Up, It's Going To Be A Long Night"
Michael Jordan always had a killer instinct that gave him an edge over his opponents. He not only wanted to be better than everyone else, but he was also confident that he already was. Keeping that in mind, there's no doubt Jordan used to trash-talk his opponents from time to time.
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Argued With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In 1992 And Made A Bold Promise That Became True
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were crowned champions of the NBA six times during the 1990s. Thanks to those titles, the MJ-led Bulls are now considered to be one of the best teams assembled in the history of the league. But that wasn't always the case. Prior to winning...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Yardbarker
The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James
Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million
According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Kevin Durant Reveals Message to Steph Curry After NBA Finals
Kevin Durant has nothing but love for Steph Curry and the Warriors
Yardbarker
Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Takes A Big Shot At The Raptors: "They Can Foul The Whole Game, And They're Really Good At It..."
The Toronto Raptors may be just 15-18 on the season, but they were good enough to beat the 3rd-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Thanks to big performances from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 52 points), the Raptors were able to come out on top by holding the Cavs to just 107 points on the night.
Yardbarker
Rival GM on Jae Crowder’s Suns Holdout: ‘You’re Not That Good, Bro’
Namely, because opposing teams seemingly aren’t all that desperate for his skills. At least, not if you ask one rival general manager, as relayed by veteran NBA writer Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. Crowder, 32, is in the final year of his contract and holding out. Why, we’re not...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Called Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson On Mobile During The NASCAR Show: "MJ Will Be On The All The Smoke Soon..."
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan doesn't often go out of his way to make public appearances. In fact, with his career having ended decades ago, MJ has been thriving behind the scenes as a businessman and NBA team governor. But Jordan fans got some great news this week during the...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after Friday's game
The Toronto Raptors continue to be rather unpopular with opponents. The Raptors took down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night, winning 118-107. They snapped a five-game winning streak by the Cavs and held star player Donovan Mitchell to 12 points on a 4-for-16 shooting stinker. After the game, Mitchell...
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Rumors That He Will Leave The Chicago Bulls With 'Training Day' Video
The Chicago Bulls had finally found a solution to their struggles in the Eastern Conference by signing DeMar DeRozan last offseason and giving Zach LaVine a genuine co-star. In addition, the team signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as well, while having traded for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic in February 2021.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant reveals NBA legend he modeled his game after
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. As such, it is relatively unsurprising that he modeled his game after similarly legendary players that came before him. This week, Durant shared one former star that had a meaningful impact on his development. The revelation caught many...
Yardbarker
Here's the real reason Zach LaVine didn’t leave Bulls this summer
Zach LaVine’s recent drama with the Chicago Bulls is a matter of public record at this point. He seems to be clashing teammates and team officials alike. That in turn has led to an obvious question arising: why did LaVine remain with the Bulls this summer? Particularly when it was readily apparent to many observers that he didn’t actually want to stay in Chicago.
Yardbarker
Chris Haynes Shares Insights About The Lakers' Championship Plan: "They Are A Trade Or 2 Away From Contending In Their Minds"
NBA Insider Chris Haynes believes the Los Angeles Lakers are still optimistic about their chances of winning the title this season. It's not been a great run for the side so far, with their latest defeat coming against the struggling Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have been hamstrung by Anthony Davis' stress fracture that rules him out indefinitely.
Yardbarker
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Will Only Trade Both First-Round Picks Under One Special Condition
At this point, it has been well documented that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka values his team's last reaming first-round picks very highly. Even after last season's disaster, and a 13-18 record so far this season, he has resisted the pressure to give up the picks for some much-needed help for his stars.
Comments / 0