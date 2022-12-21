PREP WRESTLING: Turner jayvees shine in Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s wrestlers posted a terrific performance in the 19-team Fort Atkinson Junior Varsity Invitational, capturing six first places and finishing a strong third as a team.

Turner finished with 151 points to trail only Fort Atkinson (190) and Hartford Union (170). Rounding out the top five teams were Sun Prairie East/West (147.5) and Oregon (138).

The Trojans picked up titles from Carter Fry (123-129), Jayden Mosley (135), Charles George (162-174), Luke Malkow (271-282), Madyson Lucero (girls 119-124), Sydney Andrews (girls 127-140)

Fry collected a pin in 1:00 over Watertown’s Braydon Martino in Round 3. Mosley had a pair of pins before picking up an injury default victory in Round 3. George had three pins, including one in 32 seconds over Joshua Hesprich of Hartford in Round 3. Malkow also had three pins with his Round 3 pin of Fort Atkinson’s Shane Clark taking just 20 seconds.

Lucero notched three pins as well, including one in 1:27 in Round 3 over teammate Emily Wyss. Wyss was credited with fourth place. Andrews pinned Emersyn Miller of Poynette in Round 3 in 1:48.

Taking seconds were Brody Berg at 136-142 and Elijah Simplot at 229-241

Turner also got thirds from Bailynn Dunham (92-100), Ethan Scherck (126-134), Armaan Sokhey (131-132), Joe Price (132-139), Ethan Kelleher (132-134), Max Briesmeister (146-149), Addison Potter (girls 143-149) and D. Terrell (girls 148-157).

Ramon Martinez finished fourth at 220-228 and Haleigh Winke was fourth at girls 148-157.

Turner’s varsity competed in a triangular meet at North Boone High School in Poplar Grove Tuesday night. Harvard was also competing in the meet.

The Trojans are then off until Dec. 28 when they compete in the two-day Mid-States Invitational at UW-Whitewater.