Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Watch: Video shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York
Video posted to Twitter shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York, as a major winter storm moves across the country.Dec. 23, 2022.
Mild Christmas Day with weak front Christmas night into Monday
DENVER(CBS)- Merry Christmas! We are looking at a mild holiday this year with an approaching cold front for later tonight into Monday morning.Skies across eastern Colorado and Denver will start out clear to partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon. Some of the northern mountains may start to see a few snow showers in the afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day.Temperatures will be mild over the eastern half of the state for Sunday. With highs in the 40s and 50s. Mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with 40s on the western slope.A weak cold front will push thru the region Christmas night into Monday morning. There will be a few inches of snow in the northern and central mountains with a few overnight rain showers and snow showers from Denver over the northeastern plains overnight Sunday.This system will have little to no accumulation over the east. With about 1 to 3 inches possible in the mountains thru early Monday morning.Tuesday will be warm and dry with 50s and 60s expected around the Denver metro area.
Winter storm leaves lakeside New York restaurant coated in ice
Frigid temperatures and high winds on Lake Erie's shore combine to transform Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, N.Y. into a frozen spectacle.Dec. 24, 2022.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.
Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Sparkling holiday lights spread Christmas cheer around the world
From Los Angeles to Liverpool, twinkling lights are cutting through winter's gloom.
More than 200 million Americans under weather alert amid major winter storm
Millions of Americans are under a winter weather alert as a major storm is causing temperatures to plunge to dangerously low levels ahead of the holiday weekend. NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman is tracking the storm. Dec. 23, 2022.
Thousands of flights delayed or cancelled due to major winter storm
Snow, wind and a bitter chill is setting in across much of the country, causing major travel issues as millions of Americans try to get home for the holidays. NBC News’ Catie Beck breaks down how travelers are dealing with flight delays and cancellations and what to expect if you’re heading to the airport. Dec. 23, 2022.
'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.
At least eight states across the Great Plains and the Midwest have active blizzard warnings in place bringing bone-chilling temperatures and heavy rain. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest from Chicago on the storm forecasters are calling “once-in-a-generation.”Dec. 23, 2022.
Drone video shows blizzard rolling over Montana's Flathead Lake
Drone video captures the winter storm smoothly rolling inland over Montana’s Flathead Lake in Bigfork.Dec. 24, 2022.
Over 200 million people under winter weather alerts across U.S.
The brutal arctic blast is sweeping the U.S. and hitting the East with a historic blizzard and treacherous whiteout conditions, prompting a travel ban in Buffalo. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the fast-developing weather system.Dec. 24, 2022.
Severe winter storm impacts travel across the U.S. as many braces for colder weather
Cars are stranded, flights are delayed and temperatures continue to plummet as an arctic front has brought snow, rain and ice across the U.S., impacting travel conditions.Dec. 23, 2022.
