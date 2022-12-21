ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Denver

Mild Christmas Day with weak front Christmas night into Monday

DENVER(CBS)-  Merry Christmas! We are looking at a mild holiday this year with an approaching cold front for later tonight into Monday morning.Skies across eastern Colorado and Denver will start out clear to partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon. Some of the northern mountains may start to see a few snow showers in the afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day.Temperatures will be mild over the eastern half of the state for Sunday. With highs in the 40s and 50s. Mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with 40s on the western slope.A weak cold front will push thru the region Christmas night into Monday morning. There will be a few inches of snow in the northern and central mountains with a few overnight rain showers and snow showers from Denver over the northeastern plains overnight Sunday.This system will have little to no accumulation over the east. With about 1 to 3 inches possible in the mountains thru early Monday morning.Tuesday will be warm and dry with 50s and 60s expected around the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.

Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Thousands of flights delayed or cancelled due to major winter storm

Snow, wind and a bitter chill is setting in across much of the country, causing major travel issues as millions of Americans try to get home for the holidays. NBC News’ Catie Beck breaks down how travelers are dealing with flight delays and cancellations and what to expect if you’re heading to the airport. Dec. 23, 2022.
'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.

At least eight states across the Great Plains and the Midwest have active blizzard warnings in place bringing bone-chilling temperatures and heavy rain. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest from Chicago on the storm forecasters are calling “once-in-a-generation.”Dec. 23, 2022.
