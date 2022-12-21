Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Related
247Sports
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
TDD Podcast Episode 159: A Wake In Winston Salem
Following a convincing streak of wins to end the fall semester, the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer began an extended period of down time in the schedule beginning in early December. Over the course of three weeks Duke would play just, a total reversal from the first month...
247Sports
Know the foe: The 10 best recruits on North Carolina's roster
The 15th-ranked Ducks are set to square off against North Carolina (9-4) in next week's Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Per the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, the Tar Heels have 16th most talented roster in the country. UNC had four five-stars and over two-dozen four-stars on their roster this season.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 76-64 Loss at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program kept it competitive with NC State, but a second half lapse spelled doom for the Cardinals, handing them a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to say following the loss:. Head Coach...
FanSided
UNC Women’s Basketball: Deja Kelly ranked among Top 25 players
UNC women’s basketball standout Deja Kelly has moved up a few spots in the latest ESPN Top 25 players in the country rankings. During the preseason, UNC women’s basketball standout Deja Kelly earned a spot among ESPN’s top 25 players heading into the 2022-2023 season. Seven weeks...
Eric Church Spotted Courtside At UNC Basketball Game With Roy Williams, Marcus King And UNC QB Drake Maye
Didn’t even have to cancel a show to make it to this game. (Kidding). Obviously as a North Carolina boy, Eric Church is a huge UNC Tar Heels fan. He’s been spotted on the sidelines of UNC football games, and even canceled a show back in the spring to attend the first ever Final Four matchup between his Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils (which worked out pretty well for him as UNC took down Duke to make it to the national championship).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
spaces4learning.com
NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls
Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
Here's how Wake County will benefit from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill: Projects list
More than $26 million is headed to15 community projects across Wake County, according to Congresswoman Deborah Ross.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
cbs17
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
cbs17
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0