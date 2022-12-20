Read full article on original website
Related
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Arizona: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Flags can come in many different colors and designs and represent many different things. However, one of the most brightly colored and unique flags is undoubtedly the flag of Arizona which depicts a setting sun. Incredibly, this flag was initially designed because an Arizona team was due to take part in a competition and needed a flag to represent them. Read on to learn what this stunning flag represents and when it was created!
WATCH: Video Shows Driver Navigate Terrifying One-Lane Road on Cliffside
Are you a thrill-seeker with a fear of heights? Then the following video might just be your perfect happy medium. A now-viral clip sees the moment a couple in Scotland drives along a terrifyingly narrow one-lane road on the edge of a cliff that borders the ocean. According to the...
How the infrastructure law will benefit Utah, other Western states
Projects to stretch water supplies, improve clean drinking water and benefit 36 communities in eight states will share in $84 million as part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which is awarding the money to Western states. Read how Utah fared.
How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way
Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
Arizona must work twice as hard now to prove the fix is not in to buy water
Is Arizona pursuing an “all of the above” approach, as elected leaders claim, to find new sources of water for the state?. Or have we already thrown most of our stock behind a proposal to buy water from a privately financed desalination plant on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez – one that, if it were built, would rank among the largest desalination plants in the world?
a-z-animals.com
See Inside The ONLY Train That Goes To The Grand Canyon
Did you know you can take a train to the Grand Canyon? In this video Mike Downie, better known as YouTuber DownieLive, continues his journey across the continent. He travels from the southernmost to the northernmost train station in America. But his bucket-list trip on the Grand Canyon Railway doesn’t end quite the way he expects.
Building Mormonism: History and Controversy in the Architecture of the Latter-day Saints
AT SOME POINT in the last 50 years of daily Washington Capital Beltway traffic updates, reporters stopped saying the “Mormon Temple” and just called it the “Temple.” As there is no other temple of glowing white marble and stained glass, with a gilded angel towering 288 feet above the crest of a forested hill next to the heavily traveled freeway, this causes no confusion. No doubt, it also pleases leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who in 2018 formally requested that the name “Mormon” be discontinued as a shorthand reference that distracted from Jesus Christ. (The...
Comments / 0