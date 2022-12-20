Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division's director, said all of the projects will seek to find "innovative solutions" to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
ksl.com
Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
KSLTV
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
Biden Administration invests $22.5M into Utah drought resiliency projects
The Biden Administration announced on Thursday it will invest more than $84 million in Drought Resiliency Projects - $22.5 million of which will be coming to Utah.
KSLTV
Gov. Cox declares Ballet West a ‘national treasure’
SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox declared Dec. 24 as Ballet West’s Nutcracker Day in Utah to celebrate America’s first and longest running Nutcracker. The state of Utah presented the declaration at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre before the noon performance Christmas Eve. “Utah is home...
Utah health department finds toxins in Diamond Fork hot springs
A test led by the Utah Health Department has confirmed that the Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork has toxigenic cyanobacteria present in the pools.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
KUTV
Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Getting Screwed In Colorado River Pact; Too Many People Using Wyoming Water, Observers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 100-year-old pact that allocates water use along the Colorado River among several states and two countries isn’t doing Wyoming any favors, a state lawmaker says. Although growth and drought have sapped the Colorado, the other parties to the pact...
Enrollment changes mean Utah high schools will be playing new opponents in 2023
Every two years the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) reclassifies schools for high school sports in the state. To do so, it uses school locations and student body size. Classifications determine who athletic teams will compete against for the next two school years. As a result of that process,...
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Utah Department of Transportation to improve lane visibility for drivers with new technology
The paint on Utah’s roads has a reputation for vanishing in stormy weather — a habit that has prompted memes, TikTok posts and tweets. That may soon come to an end, as the Utah Department of Transportation implements new reflective lane markings. Para leer este artículo en español,...
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
globeslcc.com
Lake questions: Why is Utah still funding Bear River Development?
The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is a group of news, education and media organizations – including The Globe, Amplify Utah and student journalists at Salt Lake Community College – that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake.
kslnewsradio.com
Bus driver in Utah brings the joy of Christmas to students
HIGHLAND, Utah — The holidays are stressful, especially for student-teacher relationships. But one Utah school bus driver is helping kids feel festive rather than stress. Scott Russell has been driving a bus for Freedom Elementary for years. He hopes to remind kids what the holidays are all about — joy.
Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
Lindon-based Crumbl Cookies was found to violate child labor laws in several of their Utah locations by the U.S. Department of Labor.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah
It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
mybighornbasin.com
Governor Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Friday, December 23 in Honor of Wyoming Volunteer Firefighter
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Friday, December 23 in honor and memory of Bruce Lang. Lang was a volunteer firefighter and Training Officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Lang died Thursday when he was riding a utility task vehicle that “plunged into open water” while he was attempting to assist another individual who had fallen through ice at Keyhole Reservoir.
Comments / 1