Week in politics: Jan. 6 report; federal budget deal; Pelosi's final days as Speaker
The final report of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol dropped this week - more than 800 pages, and it recounts a lot of firsthand testimony about an organized effort to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 election. But its recommendations for prosecutions are just that - recommendations. We turn now to Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today. Susan, thanks so much for joining us.
House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued its full report. It's long, more than 800 pages. It includes a list of recommendations on what committee members think should happen next. And those include barring former President Trump from running for office again. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram has gone into the report and joins us. Good morning, Deepa.
The 800-page report details why the panel recommended four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump. The report comes after the panel's final business hearing on Monday.
A GOP-dominated NC Supreme Court reflects a national push to politicize state courts | Opinion
A national effort has produced more partisan state courts
After overseeing one of the largest settlements in FTC history, Lina Khan looks ahead
For people who play video games, watch TV or, you know, use the internet, our next guest has a very important job. Lina Khan is the chairperson of the FTC, the Federal Trade Commission. And since taking on that job, I think it's fair to say she's changed the way many people look at the department, with its aggressive approach towards what it sees as unfair methods of competition, things like huge companies buying out smaller competitors. And since it's been a big year for mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the tech department, we've called Lina Khan to hear more about her work in this area and her vision for the FTC going forward. Chair Lina Khan, welcome to the program.
A bipartisan bill in Congress to grant legal status to Afghan refugees is blocked
Tens of thousands of Afghans came to the U.S. after the 2021 Taliban takeover, but they don't have legal status. A bipartisan bill in Congress to grant that status has been blocked. Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert...
Vindman says U.S. aid to Ukraine sends message of 'premier military capability'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Wednesday was a reminder of how much the war in Ukraine has defined 2022, both for his country and ours. And in many ways, Zelenskyy's visit, during which he met with President Biden at the White House and spoke at a joint meeting of Congress, was an elaborate way of thanking America and a request to keep the aid coming. Here's President Zelenskyy speaking in Congress on Wednesday night.
Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe on the National Security Council, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and U.S. assistance.
How Zelenskyy's trip to Washington is being seen in Russia
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Russian history professor Sergey Radchenko about Russia's response to Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy's unannounced visit to Washington.
Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 may not end this week as planned
The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by Republican attorneys general who want to extend those restrictions. The court put a temporary hold on a lower court ruling that found Title 42 unlawful. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics...
The U.S. has pledged nearly $2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine
The aid package includes a Patriot missile system. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to retired Army Maj. Mike Lyons about criticism of the decision, which some fear will escalate the war with Russia.
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
