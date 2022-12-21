For people who play video games, watch TV or, you know, use the internet, our next guest has a very important job. Lina Khan is the chairperson of the FTC, the Federal Trade Commission. And since taking on that job, I think it's fair to say she's changed the way many people look at the department, with its aggressive approach towards what it sees as unfair methods of competition, things like huge companies buying out smaller competitors. And since it's been a big year for mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the tech department, we've called Lina Khan to hear more about her work in this area and her vision for the FTC going forward. Chair Lina Khan, welcome to the program.

8 HOURS AGO