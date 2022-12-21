ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week in politics: Jan. 6 report; federal budget deal; Pelosi's final days as Speaker

The final report of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol dropped this week - more than 800 pages, and it recounts a lot of firsthand testimony about an organized effort to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 election. But its recommendations for prosecutions are just that - recommendations. We turn now to Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today. Susan, thanks so much for joining us.
The House Jan. 6th committee released its final report this week

House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued its full report. It's long, more than 800 pages. It includes a list of recommendations on what committee members think should happen next. And those include barring former President Trump from running for office again. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram has gone into the report and joins us. Good morning, Deepa.
After overseeing one of the largest settlements in FTC history, Lina Khan looks ahead

For people who play video games, watch TV or, you know, use the internet, our next guest has a very important job. Lina Khan is the chairperson of the FTC, the Federal Trade Commission. And since taking on that job, I think it's fair to say she's changed the way many people look at the department, with its aggressive approach towards what it sees as unfair methods of competition, things like huge companies buying out smaller competitors. And since it's been a big year for mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the tech department, we've called Lina Khan to hear more about her work in this area and her vision for the FTC going forward. Chair Lina Khan, welcome to the program.
Vindman says U.S. aid to Ukraine sends message of 'premier military capability'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Wednesday was a reminder of how much the war in Ukraine has defined 2022, both for his country and ours. And in many ways, Zelenskyy's visit, during which he met with President Biden at the White House and spoke at a joint meeting of Congress, was an elaborate way of thanking America and a request to keep the aid coming. Here's President Zelenskyy speaking in Congress on Wednesday night.
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine

Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
